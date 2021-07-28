LOCAL BRIEFS: Big Dawg announces prep football coverage schedule

The Big Dawg WMNC 92.1 FM this week announced its high school football radio coverage schedule for the upcoming 2021 fall season.

The station will cover one Burke County game in each of the 11 weeks of the season. All games are expected to start at 7:30 p.m., with an expected air time at 7:15 p.m. each week.

The schedule (subject to change) consists of intracounty matchups in each of the first four weeks spanning all four county sites, with a total of five Freedom games, four Patton games and three games apiece for Draughn and East Burke in 2021.

Games include: East Burke at Patton (Aug. 20), Freedom at East Burke (Aug. 27), East Burke at Draughn (Sept. 3), Patton at Freedom (Sept. 10), Owen at Draughn (Sept. 17), Draughn at Avery County (Sept. 24), East Rutherford at Patton (Oct. 1), Patton at R-S Central (Oct. 8), Ashe County at Freedom (Oct. 15), Watauga at Freedom (Oct. 22) and Freedom at Alexander Central (Oct. 29).

That brings the total of county gridiron games on the radio this fall to 15, coupled with the five games that KICKS 103.3 FM out of Lenoir will also air. (Both stations will air the Draughn-Avery game.)

