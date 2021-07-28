LOCAL BRIEFS: Big Dawg announces prep football coverage schedule

The Big Dawg WMNC 92.1 FM this week announced its high school football radio coverage schedule for the upcoming 2021 fall season.
The station will cover one Burke County game in each of the 11 weeks of the season. All games are expected to start at 7:30 p.m., with an expected air time at 7:15 p.m. each week.
The schedule (subject to change) consists of intracounty matchups in each of the first four weeks spanning all four county sites, with a total of five Freedom games, four Patton games and three games apiece for Draughn and East Burke in 2021.
Games include: East Burke at Patton (Aug. 20), Freedom at East Burke (Aug. 27), East Burke at Draughn (Sept. 3), Patton at Freedom (Sept. 10), Owen at Draughn (Sept. 17), Draughn at Avery County (Sept. 24), East Rutherford at Patton (Oct. 1), Patton at R-S Central (Oct. 8), Ashe County at Freedom (Oct. 15), Watauga at Freedom (Oct. 22) and Freedom at Alexander Central (Oct. 29).
That brings the total of county gridiron games on the radio this fall to 15, coupled with the five games that KICKS 103.3 FM out of Lenoir will also air. (Both stations will air the Draughn-Avery game.)
GOLF
Mace top 10 at Carolinas Jr. Boys
Rising East Burke High senior Sam Mace shot a 3-under par round of 69 on Tuesday to share seventh place after the first round of the Carolinas Golf Association’s second Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship at Treyburn Country Club in Durham.
That had Mace five shots off the lead held by Keenan Royalty of Raleigh. The second round was late Wednesday, and after the 140-player field is trimmed to the top 60 and ties, the event concludes today.
Mace over the weekend placed third at the Burke County Open in his first time playing the event.
TRACK
Byrd opens strong in Florida
Rising East Burke High sophomore KJ Byrd enjoyed a big first day in the 15-16 boys decathlon at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Nationals at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
The county pole vault record holder set new personal bests in the 100 meters (12.10) and 400 meters (53.88). He jumped 19 feet, four inches in the long jump, cleared 6 feet and three-quarters inches in the high jump and threw the shot put 33 feet, three inches. Midway through the decathlon, Byrd had tallied 3,012 points.
TENNIS
Morganton match canceled
The Morganton Recreation Department youth travel tennis team’s scheduled home match Tuesday versus Watauga was canceled due to lack of participation numbers. Morganton (1-0-1) still hopes to visit Boone today to face Watauga for a third time this summer.