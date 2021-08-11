LOCAL BRIEFS: Bock best among Burke trio at CGA event

STATESVILLE — Morganton’s Alex Bock shot an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday to tie for 18th place after round one of the Carolina Golf Association’s 17th Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship at Statesville Country Club.

The rising Freedom sophomore, who was named the school’s male athlete of the year after a sixth-place finish at the NCHSAA 3A state tournament in the spring, had the lowest opening-round of three Burke County golfers in the 54-hole event, which continues Wednesday and concludes Thursday.

Coming off a hot three-week stretch, rising East Burke senior Sam Mace shot 2-over 74 and was tied for 34th. And reigning middle school co-state champion Hank Johnson, a rising Table Rock eighth grader, carded a 5-over 77 to tie for 69th in the 123-player field.

Jake Clayton of Burlington and Owen Kose of Holly Springs shot 67 to lead after round one.

ALWS opens Thursday in Shelby

The American Legion Baseball World Series opens Thursday at Shelby High’s Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium, the 10th straight time the venue has hosted the championship of legion baseball. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Day one matchups include Fargo, N.D. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii (10 a.m.); Dubuque County, Iowa vs. Beverly, Mass. (1 p.m.); Midland, Mich. vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho (4 p.m.); and Tupelo, Miss. vs. Ridge, Md. (7 p.m.).

