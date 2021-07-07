LOCAL BRIEFS: Burke run-rules Cherryville in jr. legion baseball

Burke run-rules Cherryville in jr. legion baseball
CHERRYVILLE — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team ended its eight-game skid in a huge way Tuesday night, trouncing host Cherryville in run-rule fashion in five innings, 15-3.
Burke (2-8) had five players finish with multiple hits, including three with three or more apiece as they outhit the hosts by a whopping 17-3 margin.
Jeff Stringfield was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, Ethan Keener was 3 for 4 with two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base and Luke Bumgarner was 3 for 4 with a double, walk, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Burke also got big nights offensively from Dalton Teague (2 for 4, HR, three runs, two RBIs), Colin Eckard (2 for 4, two runs, three SB), Corbin McNeil (1 for 2, walk, run, RBI, two SB), Will Weidner (1 for 4, double, walk, two runs) and Austin Reynolds (1 for 4, two RBIs).
Logan Brown pitched three innings (H, 3 BB, 0 ER) and earned the win before Teague (2 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K) closed things out from the mound.
Burke concludes the season Friday at home against Burns.
GOLF
Alex Bock shot an opening-round 73 on Tuesday, good enough for a ninth-place tie at the Carolinas Golf Association’s 24th N.C. Junior Boys’ 14 and Under Championship at Asheboro City Golf Course.
The rising Freedom High sophomore, who placed sixth at both last summer’s Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational and at this spring’s NCHSAA 3A state championships, birdied the par 4 first, 13th and 15th holes to sit at 3-over par and four strokes off the lead in the 36-hole event that wrapped up late Wednesday.
Also playing the event is rising Table Rock Middle eighth grader Hank Johnson, who was one of six middle school state champions this year. Johnson opened with 78 for a 26th-place tie in the 55-player field. Johnson also carded birdie at No. 1 on Tuesday.
David Gee of Hickory and John John Santospago of Charlotte shared the day one lead at 1-under.
From staff reports
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.