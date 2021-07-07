LOCAL BRIEFS: Burke run-rules Cherryville in jr. legion baseball

Burke run-rules Cherryville in jr. legion baseball

CHERRYVILLE — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team ended its eight-game skid in a huge way Tuesday night, trouncing host Cherryville in run-rule fashion in five innings, 15-3.

Burke (2-8) had five players finish with multiple hits, including three with three or more apiece as they outhit the hosts by a whopping 17-3 margin.

Jeff Stringfield was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, Ethan Keener was 3 for 4 with two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base and Luke Bumgarner was 3 for 4 with a double, walk, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Burke also got big nights offensively from Dalton Teague (2 for 4, HR, three runs, two RBIs), Colin Eckard (2 for 4, two runs, three SB), Corbin McNeil (1 for 2, walk, run, RBI, two SB), Will Weidner (1 for 4, double, walk, two runs) and Austin Reynolds (1 for 4, two RBIs).

Logan Brown pitched three innings (H, 3 BB, 0 ER) and earned the win before Teague (2 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K) closed things out from the mound.

Burke concludes the season Friday at home against Burns.

