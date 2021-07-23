LOCAL BRIEFS: Draughn’s Katie Cozort commits to L-R for softball

VALDESE — Draughn High rising junior centerfielder Katie Cozort recently committed to Lenoir-Rhyne University to play softball.
“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and softball career at Lenoir Rhyne University,” Cozort posted on Twitter. “I want to thank all my coaches and teammates. A big thanks to (L-R coach Shena Hollar) for this opportunity. Go Bears!”
Cozort was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and All-Burke County first team for her efforts this spring, also being named both All-District 7 and 2A All-State by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association.
Cozort hit for a team-leading .508 average with 26 RBIs, 10 doubles, two home runs and two triples with a .814 slugging percentage, stealing 12 bases. She also played for Burke County Post 21 Lady Legion team this summer and participated in the BodyArmor State Games in Durham last month, helping her Region 6 squad to a runner-up finish.
“As the dad/coach it is hard to publicly say how proud you are of your child/athlete,” said Lady Wildcats coach Chris Cozort, who played baseball collegiately at Limestone and previously coached baseball at both East Burke and Draughn. “I have watched a little girl that never played the game, grow into a young lady that not only loves playing the game, but loves working at the game.”
GOLF
Two locals in Carolinas Jr Girls
Anna Czarkowski and Albany Bock, both of whom helped Freedom to its first girls state golf title this spring, recently played in the Carolinas Golf Association’s 65th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship at Cherokee National Golf Club in Gaffney, S.C.
Czarkowski (21-over par) posted rounds of 79, 81 and 77 to finish in a 33rd-place tie in the field of 67 golfers, and Bock (29-over) shot 82, 82 and 81 to tie for 42nd. Macy Pate of Winston-Salem finished 12-under to win by seven shots and three-peat at the event.
TENNIS
Morganton edges Watauga, 3-2
The Morganton Recreation Department youth travel tennis team went to Boone on Thursday to face Watauga for a second time in three days and collected a 3-2 victory to improve its record to 1-0-1 on the summer.
Morganton winners included Emily Kania (8-4), Braxton Kirkland (8-4) and Brandon Mitchell (8-6). Morganton’s Emelio Hemstreet-Rios was edged 8-7, and Maria Madrano fell 8-3.
The teams face each other again Tuesday at Freedom Park in Morganton.
OTHER
House Bill 91 clears another panel
Legislation to replace the NCHSAA with a new commission to administer interscholastic sports advanced through another Senate committee on Thursday.
The Senate Finance Committee recommended House Bill 91, which would create a panel of 17 educators, athletic directors and coaches chosen by the governor and legislative leaders called the North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission. The Senate Education committee had unanimously approved the bill the day before.
The Senate Rules Committee would be the bill's last stop before reaching the chamber floor. That won't happen until early next month at the earliest, because the Senate isn't holding recorded votes next week.
Any final bill would have to then also clear the full state Senate and House before going to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
