LOCAL BRIEFS: Draughn’s Katie Cozort commits to L-R for softball

VALDESE — Draughn High rising junior centerfielder Katie Cozort recently committed to Lenoir-Rhyne University to play softball.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and softball career at Lenoir Rhyne University,” Cozort posted on Twitter. “I want to thank all my coaches and teammates. A big thanks to (L-R coach Shena Hollar) for this opportunity. Go Bears!”

Cozort was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and All-Burke County first team for her efforts this spring, also being named both All-District 7 and 2A All-State by the N.C. Softball Coaches Association.

Cozort hit for a team-leading .508 average with 26 RBIs, 10 doubles, two home runs and two triples with a .814 slugging percentage, stealing 12 bases. She also played for Burke County Post 21 Lady Legion team this summer and participated in the BodyArmor State Games in Durham last month, helping her Region 6 squad to a runner-up finish.