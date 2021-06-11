LOCAL BRIEFS: Five Burke prep softball players named all-district

The N.C. Softball Coaches Association recently announced its all-district teams, and five Burke County players were named to the All-District 7 teams.
Draughn, which at 9-5 finished with the best record of any team in the county, was represented by senior shortstop Chloe Gary, sophomore centerfielder Katie Cozort and freshman third baseman Maddie Crouch.
All three players were named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, and all homered in the teams’ finale. Gary finished with five homers and Cozort three to go with a pair of five-RBI games. (No DHS season statistics were available).
Patton sophomore catcher/third baseman Emma Grindstaff was named all-district as well in 2A, and Freedom freshman first baseman Kelbony Clark made the 3A list. Grindstaff, who was also an All-NWFAC pick, hit for a team-high .391 average and added 12 RBIs, six runs and four doubles. Clark hit .450 with eight runs, six RBIs, four stolen bases and a home run.
Post 21 rained out
The Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team’s road doubleheader scheduled for Thursday at Caldwell Post 29 was rained out. No makeup date has yet been announced. Burke returns to action Tuesday at home versus Rutherford Post 423.
BASEBALL
Playoff pairings delayed
The NCHSAA late last week announced that the release of its high school baseball playoff pairings would be delayed a day, released today rather than Saturday, due to rain leading to numerous postponements statewide in the final week of the regular season and many teams needing Saturday to finish up play before seeding can be determined.
Also, the NCHSAA announced it has secured two host sites for this year’s best-of-three state championship series: Burlington’s Burlington Athletic Park and Fayetteville’s J.P. Riddle Stadium.
BASKETBALL
Hibriten’s Keller resigns
Hibriten High on Friday announced the resignation of boys basketball coach Chad Keller after nine seasons. Keller guided the Panthers to the NWFAC regular-season title in 2019-20. His sons, Anderson and Avery, both played at HHS and went on to play collegiately.
The Caldwell County native played collegiately at East Tennessee State and served as head coach for Patton’s boys hoops teams for the program’s first four seasons, from 2007-11.