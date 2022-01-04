LOCAL BRIEFS: GA Sports HOF ceremony slated for Feb. 19

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame has set a new date of Feb. 19 for its induction ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

The event most recently was slated for this past Oct. 16, but was postponed due to COVID-19. The originally scheduled ceremony for the 2020 class also was postponed due to the virus before the HOF decided on a combined induction for both classes.

As usual, the ceremony will be held at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The event will start at 5 p.m., with dinner served prior to the HOF inductions.

Tickets cost $15 apiece or $25 for two. They can be purchased at the Glen Alpine Town Hall of the Green Wave Restaurant during normal operating hours.

The class of 2020 includes Jerry Butler, Jackie Childers and Reid Pollard and the 2021 class is comprised of Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson. They are the hall’s ninth and 10th classes, respectively.