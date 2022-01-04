LOCAL BRIEFS: GA Sports HOF ceremony slated for Feb. 19

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame has set a new date of Feb. 19 for its induction ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
The event most recently was slated for this past Oct. 16, but was postponed due to COVID-19. The originally scheduled ceremony for the 2020 class also was postponed due to the virus before the HOF decided on a combined induction for both classes.
As usual, the ceremony will be held at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The event will start at 5 p.m., with dinner served prior to the HOF inductions.
Tickets cost $15 apiece or $25 for two. They can be purchased at the Glen Alpine Town Hall of the Green Wave Restaurant during normal operating hours.
The class of 2020 includes Jerry Butler, Jackie Childers and Reid Pollard and the 2021 class is comprised of Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson. They are the hall’s ninth and 10th classes, respectively.
The HOF already includes Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019).
H.S. BASKETBALL
Draughn hoops moved to Wednesday
Draughn’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference basketball games at Madison, originally scheduled for Tuesday, have been moved to Wednesday due to wintry weather in Marshall.
That tentatively bumps nonconference games at South Caldwell on Wednesday from the schedule, though the Wildcat squads still could travel to Sawmills and play if conditions still are too poor to travel to Madison, said boys coach Yates Jensen.
DHS has more WHC league games scheduled for Friday with a long trip to play Rosman.