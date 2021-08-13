LOCAL FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Patton adds nonconference opponent after E. Ruth. folds

East Rutherford, a member of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference that Patton is also in starting this school year, on Friday announced it would not field a varsity football team this fall.

A press release from the school stated, in part: “This has not been an easy decision as input has been sought from our football coaching staff, parents and players. Consideration was given to fielding only a varsity team like last year, however, with a very limited number of experienced upperclassmen returning, the lack of high school experience among many of our current players, and with the goal to compete at the varsity level in 2022, I believe this is the right choice for our program for the 2021 season.”

East went winless at 0-7 during the spring season and was 1-10 the season before in 2019, though the Cavaliers finished 10-3 in 2018.

Patton acted quickly after losing one of its six scheduled conference games, announcing the same day that it had scheduled a game Sept. 24 at home against nonconference Madison which will serve as the Panthers’ homecoming game. Madison had an extra playing slot as it was scheduled to face East on Sept. 10. Patton will now be bye Oct. 1.

