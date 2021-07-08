LOCAL GOLF BRIEFS: Bock, Johnson climb to end NC Jr. 14U boys

ASHEBORO — Both of the local golfers in this week’s 24th N.C. Junior Boys’ 14 and Under Championship, conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association, improved their standing from day one to finish the 36-hole event on Wednesday.

Alex Bock fired a second consecutive round of 73 on day two at the 5,898-yard, par-70 layout at Asheboro City Golf Course, making birdies at the par 3 fifth and par 4 11th holes. The rising Freedom High sophomore moved up from a ninth-place tie through 18 holes to finish tied for fifth in the 55-player field.

Rising Table Rock Middle eighth grader Hank Johnson bettered his first-round score Wednesday by three strokes, shooting a 75 highlighted by a birdie on the par 4 sixth hole to slide up two spots and into a tie for 24th place.

Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest shot 69 Wednesday to finish at even par and win by one shot over round one co-leader John John Santospago of Charlotte.

Ladies Four-Ball at Mimosa

Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Wednesday played host to a CGA Ladies' Four-Ball Play Day, the 17th of 32 such events across the Carolinas this year. The event featured four flights and recognized winners in both gross and net divisions for each.