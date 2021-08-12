LOCAL GOLF BRIEFS: Mace T-30th at Dogwood State Jr.

STATESVILLE — Connelly Springs’ Sam Mace improved by one stroke in each round, finishing with an even-par 72 Thursday at the Carolina Golf Association’s 17th Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship at Statesville Country Club to continue his solid month on the course.

Mace, a rising East Burke senior, had opened with 74 Tuesday and followed with a 73 Wednesday as he finished at 3-over for the 54-hole event, tied for 30th in a field of 123 golfers.

Morganton’s Alex Bock, a rising Freedom sophomore, was even through two rounds after matching his opening-round 72 with another 72 on Wednesday but fell back to a tie for 46th with an 8-over 80 in round three.

And reigning middle school co-state champion Hank Johnson, a rising Table Rock eighth grader, shot 77 and 76 over the first two days to miss the final-round cut at 9-over.

Owen Kose of Holly Springs torched the field, winning by eight strokes at 14-under.

Local miss cut at Sr. Four-Ball

The teams of Keith Bowers and Tom Cullen and Brandon Godfrey and Rick Condrey both barely missed the 36-hole cut at the CGA’s 20th N.C. Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons on Wednesday.