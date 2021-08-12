 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL GOLF BRIEFS: Mace T-30th at Dogwood State Jr.
0 comments
Local golf briefs

LOCAL GOLF BRIEFS: Mace T-30th at Dogwood State Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mace - web ONLY

Sam Mace watches his drive at last month's Burke County Open golf tournament.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

STATESVILLE — Connelly Springs’ Sam Mace improved by one stroke in each round, finishing with an even-par 72 Thursday at the Carolina Golf Association’s 17th Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship at Statesville Country Club to continue his solid month on the course.

Mace, a rising East Burke senior, had opened with 74 Tuesday and followed with a 73 Wednesday as he finished at 3-over for the 54-hole event, tied for 30th in a field of 123 golfers.

Morganton’s Alex Bock, a rising Freedom sophomore, was even through two rounds after matching his opening-round 72 with another 72 on Wednesday but fell back to a tie for 46th with an 8-over 80 in round three.

And reigning middle school co-state champion Hank Johnson, a rising Table Rock eighth grader, shot 77 and 76 over the first two days to miss the final-round cut at 9-over.

Owen Kose of Holly Springs torched the field, winning by eight strokes at 14-under.

Local miss cut at Sr. Four-Ball

The teams of Keith Bowers and Tom Cullen and Brandon Godfrey and Rick Condrey both barely missed the 36-hole cut at the CGA’s 20th N.C. Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons on Wednesday.

Bowers, who is from Morganton, and Cullens shot 71 and 68 to miss by one stroke at 1-under. McDowell County natives Godfrey and Condrey, who combined for five straight Burke County Open senior division titles between them last decade, shot matching 70s to finish even-par.

Patrick Brady of Reidsville and Steve Harwell of Mooresville were 11-under to lead by one after two rounds.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will an NL East team win more than 1.5 games in the playoffs?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert