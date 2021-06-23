LOCAL/H.S. ROUNDUP: Griffin (-12) leading GPro’s Mimosa Open

Arthur Griffin of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., tied for low round of the event with a bogey-free 8-under par 62 on Wednesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton to take a slim lead into today’s final round of the GPro Tour’s seventh annual Mimosa Open.
Griffin sits at 12-under overall after he shot 66 to open the 54-hole event Tuesday. He made three consecutive birdies on holes 5-7 on Wednesday, then got hot again late with red figures on five of the final seven holes.
Griffin leads by one shot over Dylan MacQueen of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Ryan Cole of Glen Allen, Va., who both followed opening rounds of 63 with 66 on Wednesday. Cole set the Mimosa Hills tournament record and tied the all-time course record when he fired a 12-under par round of 58 in winning the event in 2018.
Seven other players were within four shots of the 36-hole lead. Mimosa member Matt Short of Hudson missed the cut by four shots after rounds of 67 and 73.
Johnson advances at NC Jr. Boys
Rising Table Rock Middle eighth grader Hank Johnson made the cut after the 18-hole stroke play portion of the Carolinas Golf Association’s 54th North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship at Roaring Gap Club on Tuesday to advance to the match-play portion of the event.
Johnson, who last month near Pinehurst was crowned one of six middle school state co-champions and who earlier this month won the Mimosa Hills junior boys club title, tied for 28th place in the 128-player field Tuesday thanks to a 3-over par round of 74.
Rising East Burke senior Sam Mace missed the cut by two strokes with a 79.
The top 64 players made the cut, and the match-play portion started Wednesday. The event concludes Friday with the semifinals and finals.
Bollinger sets sights on Snowshoe
Burke County native Trevor Bollinger hasn’t enjoyed the start to the 2021 season that he envisioned in the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country off-road racing series.
But his hopes are high, and for good reason, this weekend as the GNCC hits round 9 (of 13 total) at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia.
“Snowshoe has been good to me,” Bollinger posted on social media this week. “I have been on the podium every year that I’ve raced it but one (2017) since 2013. I don’t know why, but I really enjoy this place. Our goals will be a little different.”
Bollinger has not finished higher than seventh (where he’s finished four times) in the XC1 Open Pro Bike division this season after missing the first two races.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Freedom’s Stevenson named All-NWC
Junior right-handed pitcher Daniel Stevenson was Freedom’s only player to be named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference baseball team, which was announced Wednesday.
Stevenson pitched 22 innings and struck out 19, sporting a 2.86 ERA for the year. His finest performance came in his final outing of the spring, a complete-game win in which he allowed one run and struck nine.
Stevenson’s current Post 21 teammates, Dusty Revis and Chapel Matson of league champion McDowell, shared NWC pitcher of the year honors, and the Titans’ Alex Smith was named coach of the year. Second-place St. Stephens’ Julian Peissel was player of the year.
Foard’s Lombardi among state winners
The NCHSAA on Wednesday announced a slew of 2020-21 awards, and notably, Foard volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi was named Doris Howard female coach of the year.
Lombardi is a Foard and Lenoir-Rhyne alum and former standout player who previously coached at Draughn. Winners of the last two 2A state championships, her Lady Tigers have compiled a 52-1 record in that span.
