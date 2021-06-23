LOCAL/H.S. ROUNDUP: Griffin (-12) leading GPro’s Mimosa Open

Arthur Griffin of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., tied for low round of the event with a bogey-free 8-under par 62 on Wednesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton to take a slim lead into today’s final round of the GPro Tour’s seventh annual Mimosa Open.

Griffin sits at 12-under overall after he shot 66 to open the 54-hole event Tuesday. He made three consecutive birdies on holes 5-7 on Wednesday, then got hot again late with red figures on five of the final seven holes.

Griffin leads by one shot over Dylan MacQueen of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Ryan Cole of Glen Allen, Va., who both followed opening rounds of 63 with 66 on Wednesday. Cole set the Mimosa Hills tournament record and tied the all-time course record when he fired a 12-under par round of 58 in winning the event in 2018.

Seven other players were within four shots of the 36-hole lead. Mimosa member Matt Short of Hudson missed the cut by four shots after rounds of 67 and 73.

Johnson advances at NC Jr. Boys

Rising Table Rock Middle eighth grader Hank Johnson made the cut after the 18-hole stroke play portion of the Carolinas Golf Association’s 54th North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship at Roaring Gap Club on Tuesday to advance to the match-play portion of the event.