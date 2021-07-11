LOCAL/REGIONAL ROUNDUP: Valdese Torpedo wins home finale swim meet

The event, sanctioned by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, serves as a qualifier for the Carolinas Golf Association’s Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational, held later in the summer.

Morganton’s Albany Bock and Alex Bock are the defending champions of the event, whose divisions include 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18 for boys. Girls will be divided based on the number of entries, though there were no divisions for the girls in the 2020 event.

Among the other notable local entries are Brady Chamberlain, Christina Fisher, Hank Johnson, Hayden Stoer, Katie Riebel, Michael Cates, Sam Mace and Wilson Cates.

ACC BASKETBALL

Five-star PF commits to UNC

North Carolina has its first five-star commitment under new coach Hubert Davis, according to a report by the Raleigh News & Observer. The report says 6-foot-9 power forward Jalen Washington of Gary, Ind., has committed to the Tar Heels. Washington is ranked No. 21 in 247Sports’ 2022 composite rankings. He averaged 13 points and six rebounds last season.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Crawdads split Saturday DH

The Hickory Crawdads split Saturday’s road doubleheader with the Winston-Salem Dash, dropping the opener by a 9-6 score before winning the second game, 8-7, to arrive at a 25-34 record in High-A East play. The teams met again on Sunday to conclude the six-game series.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.