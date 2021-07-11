LOCAL/REGIONAL ROUNDUP: Valdese Torpedo wins home finale swim meet

VALDESE — The Valdese Torpedo swimming team won is final home meet of the 2021 summer season Saturday, scoring a combined total of 541 points to beat out the McDowell Mariners (274) and Forest City (227).
Six Valdese swimmers won three events each, including Pressley Powell (girls 8U 100 IM, 25 fly, 25 breast), William Bowman (boys 7-8 25 free, 8U 25 back, 8U 50 free), Matilyn Brown (girls 9-10 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breast), Piper Jillings (girls 11-12 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly), Magdolynn Reasoner (girls 200 free, 15-18 50 free, 15-18 100 free, and Sean Owens (boys 15-18 50 free, 50 back, 100 free).
Aubrey Compton (girls 7-8 25 free, 8U 50 free), Ryan Watson (girls 9-10 50 free, 50 back), Walker Bowman (boys 9-10 50 free, 50 fly) and Ava Jensen (girls 13-14 200 IM, 100 fly) added two wins apiece.
Other individual event winners for Valdese included Elias Phipps (boys 200 free), Leila Bowman (girls 6U 25 free), Jeremy Gray (boys 15-18 200 IM), Ginny Andersen (girls 8U 25 back), Alex Mann (boys 9-10 50 back), Quintyn Reasoner (boys 13-14 50 back), Ansley Compton (girls 9-10 100 free), Macy Auton (girls 11-12 100 free), and Rhyannon Reasoner (girls 15-18 50 back).
Valdese also combined for 13 relay event wins with 10 girls wins.
TRACK
Locals rack up medals at youth championships
A group of local runners racked up wins, medals and strong finishes at the weekend’s USA Track and Field N.C. Association Youth Championships in Greensboro.
Rising East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd won three events, including the boys 15-16 javelin (38.74 meters), high jump (1.90 meters) and pole vault (4.35 meters), also finishing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.18).
Leah Kirksey, a rising Freedom freshman, finished second in the girls 13-14 800 meters (2:36.05), third in the javelin (23.82 meters) and 12th in the 400 meters (1:04.78).
Kolby Byrd ranked third in the boys 15-16 discus (33.26 meters) and fourth in both the shot put (11.37 meters) and javelin (35.35 meters). Qwinton Hemphill placed fourth in the boys 15-16 triple jump (10.60 meters) and 19th in the 100 meters (12.61).
Jalen Kee was seventh in the boys 15-16 javelin (26.43 meters) and ninth in the 400 meters (53.67), Asher Ellis was eighth in boys 15-16 javelin (24.27 meters) and 16th in the 400 meters (57.95), Nathan Arensman finished ninth in boys 13-14 javelin (24.99 meters), and Jayden Connelly was 12th in the boy 15-16 100 meters (12.02) and 15th in the 200 meters (24.96).
GOLF
Dan Dobson Jr. Open returns
The Dan Dobson Junior Open will return to Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Monday.
The event, sanctioned by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, serves as a qualifier for the Carolinas Golf Association’s Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational, held later in the summer.
Morganton’s Albany Bock and Alex Bock are the defending champions of the event, whose divisions include 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18 for boys. Girls will be divided based on the number of entries, though there were no divisions for the girls in the 2020 event.
Among the other notable local entries are Brady Chamberlain, Christina Fisher, Hank Johnson, Hayden Stoer, Katie Riebel, Michael Cates, Sam Mace and Wilson Cates.
ACC BASKETBALL
Five-star PF commits to UNC
North Carolina has its first five-star commitment under new coach Hubert Davis, according to a report by the Raleigh News & Observer. The report says 6-foot-9 power forward Jalen Washington of Gary, Ind., has committed to the Tar Heels. Washington is ranked No. 21 in 247Sports’ 2022 composite rankings. He averaged 13 points and six rebounds last season.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Crawdads split Saturday DH
The Hickory Crawdads split Saturday’s road doubleheader with the Winston-Salem Dash, dropping the opener by a 9-6 score before winning the second game, 8-7, to arrive at a 25-34 record in High-A East play. The teams met again on Sunday to conclude the six-game series.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.