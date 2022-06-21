LOCAL ROUNDUP: 12 local softball players named all-district

A dozen Burke County prep softball players were honored as the All-District 7 list recently was announced.

In the 1A classification, Draughn sported four all-district players, led by Katie Cozort, who was named Co-Player of the Year. Cozort also recently was named Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Player of the Year Cozort after hitting .590 with 43 RBIs, 42 runs scored, eight home runs, 12 doubles, five triples and 15 stolen bases as the Lady Wildcats went 16-9 overall, 9-3 in finishing second in the WHC and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

She was joined as 1A All-District 7 by teammates Maddie Crouch, Maddison Powell and Regan Winkler.

At the 2A classification, four Patton players were named All-District 7: Marleigh Carswell, Cierra Lail, Kaite Lail and Bridget Patrick.

And four Freedom players were named All-District 7 in 3A, including Sarah Armentrout, Daniell Robinson, Tristan Silva Juarez and Jasmine Webb.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke’s Byrd wins decathlon: Kenneth Byrd, a rising junior at East Burke, claimed a win in the decathlon at Sunday’s Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro on Sunday. Earlier in the weekend, Byrd also won the pole vault in the National Elite Division on Friday with a mark of 15’6.75”, a new outdoor personal best.

In the decathlon, Byrd entered Sunday’s second and final day of competition in third place, trailing by fewer than 200 points. He held serve in the 110 high hurdles and made up ground by winning the discus and pole vault before strong performances in the javelin and 1500 to earn the win. Byrd also won the high jump (6’6.75”) on the first day of competition Saturday.

Byrd’s points total was 6,508, which was an improvement on his previous personal best of 5,811 at last summer’s AAU Nationals in Florida. According to N.C. Prep Track, Byrd’s total is the best at the prep level in state history.

Also competing at the Adidas event were Patton seniors Caden Clontz in the National Elite mile (4:47) and Vance Jones in the National Elite 800 (1:56.96).

At the Jim Law Invitational age-group track meet at UNC-Charlotte over the weekend, Leah Kirksey won the 15-16 girls javelin a throw of 85’2”, just missing her personal best.

H.S. FOOTBALL Draughn hosting 7-on-7 tournament

The Draughn football team will host the Wildcat 7-On-7 Invitational this Saturday, and fellow county squad Freedom also will participate.

The event will consist of pool play from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by tournament play with quarterfinals at 2 p.m., semifinals at 2:30 p.m. and finals at 3 p.m. The day’s action will take place across four fields — 1 (far end) and 2 (fieldhouse end) on the DHS game field and 3 (fieldhouse end) and 4 (discus end) on the practice field.

Draughn will kick off the day at 9 a.m. versus Foard on Field 1, take on Burns at 9:30 a.m. on Field 2, face Freedom on Field 1 at 10 a.m., play Newton-Conover on Field 3 at 10:30 a.m., take on Hunter Huss on Field 3 at 11:30 a.m. and play East Lincoln on Field 3 at noon.

The Patriots also will play Burns on Field 2 at 9 a.m., Newton-Conover on Field 1 at 9:30 a.m., Highland Tech on Field 2 at 10:30 a.m., Hunter Huss on Field 3 at 11 a.m., East Lincoln on Field 2 at 11:30 a.m. and Foard on Field 4 at noon.

Admission for the day is $5 and concessions will be available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.