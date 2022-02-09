LOCAL ROUNDUP: All-conference wrestlers recognized in CVAC, MF7, NWC

A total of eight local wrestlers have been recognized as all-conference across three leagues so far this winter.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Freedom was represented by Jeulenea Khang (106), Kalvin Khang (145) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220), the latter of whom was a conference champion and the former two of who finished as runners-up. Jeulenea Khang also was recognized as the NWC’s low-weight wrestler of the year.

In the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, Patton was represented by Luke Parker (113), Sawyer James (126), Dilan Patton (160) and Kamden Stephens (195). Dilan Patton won a conference title for PHS.

And East Burke’s all-league wrestler in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference was Caleb Johnson-White (145).

INDOOR TRACK

EB’s Byrd recognized by NCRunners

East Burke sophomore runner K.J. Byrd recently was recognized as a future star by NCRunners, a website that aggregates track and field and cross country results throughout the state.