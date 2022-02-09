LOCAL ROUNDUP: All-conference wrestlers recognized in CVAC, MF7, NWC

A total of eight local wrestlers have been recognized as all-conference across three leagues so far this winter.
In the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, Freedom was represented by Jeulenea Khang (106), Kalvin Khang (145) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220), the latter of whom was a conference champion and the former two of who finished as runners-up. Jeulenea Khang also was recognized as the NWC’s low-weight wrestler of the year.
In the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, Patton was represented by Luke Parker (113), Sawyer James (126), Dilan Patton (160) and Kamden Stephens (195). Dilan Patton won a conference title for PHS.
And East Burke’s all-league wrestler in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference was Caleb Johnson-White (145).
INDOOR TRACK
EB’s Byrd recognized by NCRunners
East Burke sophomore runner K.J. Byrd recently was recognized as a future star by NCRunners, a website that aggregates track and field and cross country results throughout the state.
According to the feature, Byrd sits at No. 1 in state indoor track rankings for pole vault at 15’4”, which all-time sits No. 2 for sophomores and No. 17 overall in the state. Byrd also was an NCHSAA 2A state champion in the outdoor version of the event last spring at 15’0” as a freshman.
His other outdoor freshman accolades included a 2A runner-up finish in the high jump at 6’4”, good for seventh among freshmen in state history, and a fourth-place all-time freshman mark in the triple jump.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 44, West Lincoln 36
The JV Cavaliers (9-7, 6-4 CVAC) won their fourth consecutive game after leading by five at the halftime break late Tuesday at home in Icard.
Sylas Coleman (12 points) and Barger Shook (11) led East Burke in double figures and Mason Robison added eight points.
Chase 48, Patton 45
The JV Panthers (11-6, 7-1 MF7) suffered their first league setback late Tuesday at home in Morganton as the JV Trojans sank 3 of 4 free throws with 0.7 seconds left after PHS was called for a personal foul and a technical foul just before the buzzer.
Haidyn Hartman (19 points) and Chandler Rutherford (10) were Patton’s double-digit scorers.
Mountain Heritage 59, Draughn 52
The JV Wildcats (2-13, 2-5 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) lost late Tuesday in Burnsville despite leading 16-14 after a quarter and 32-25 at halftime.
Grady Wooden (19 points), Conner Houston (14) and Blair Cooper (10) all finished in double figures for Draughn and combined for 12 of the visitors’ 13 3-pointers.
GIRLS
West Lincoln 42, East Burke 16
The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-16, 1-10 CVAC) suffered a loss at home late Tuesday in Icard.
Addie Fortenberry (seven points) and Kyndal Morrison (five) led EB in scoring.
M.S. WRESTLING
Yaleen Khang wins USA Wrestling event
Yaleen Khang, a seventh-grader at Table Rock, won her weight class last weekend in Bermuda Run at the Junior High Girls State Championships, an event sanctioned by the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.