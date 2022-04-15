LOCAL ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball tops Avery 13-2 in 5 innings

NEWLAND — The Draughn baseball team made the best of its trip to Avery County the night before spring break.

The Wildcats took care of business quickly in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game, dispatching the host Vikings 13-2 in five innings late Thursday. DHS led 5-0 after one frame, 7-0 after two and 13-0 after four before Avery tacked on two inconsequential runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Draughn (13-3, 7-1 WHC) was led by Trey Jensen (2 for 2, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Brayden Schutt (2 for 2, RBI, three runs), Tate Jensen (2 for 3, three RBIs), Thomas Lambert (double, two runs), Jacob Mull (hit, two runs), Kelton Mitchell (double), Logan McGee (RBI, run), Tanner Woody (RBI), Griffin Stephens (run), Bryson Powell (run) and John Robert Abernathy (run).

Tate Jensen pitched all five innings for DHS with two earned runs, two hits, four walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patton swept at East Rutherford

The Panthers (3-12, 0-8 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) dropped both halves of a league doubleheader late Thursday in Bostic, 14-5 in a full-distance game and 10-0 in five innings.

In the first contest, Patton fell behind 3-0 in the second inning, 7-0 after four, 8-3 after five and 9-5 after six before the Cavaliers plated five insurance runs in the seventh.

PHS was led by Brayson Buff (double, three RBIs), Cole Whisnant (hit, run), Nick McGee (hit, run), Brayden Pearson (hit, run), Reid Pons (hit, run), Waylon Rutherford (two RBIs) and Easton McCoy (run). Christian White pitched four innings with three earned runs, six hits, two walks and one strikeout before Buff came on in relief for three innings with one earned run, seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

In the second game, Patton fell behind 1-0 after an inning, 5-0 after three and 6-0 after four before ER scored the four runs needed for a mercy-rule win in the fifth.

The Panthers got their lone hit from Pearson. Braxton Hensley pitched three innings with four earned runs, two hits and two walks. In relief, McGee went 1 2/3 innings with two earned runs, one hit, five walks and three strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 21, Avery County 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (12-4, 6-2 WHC) joined the baseball team in earning a five-inning victory late Thursday in Newland.

Draughn was led by grand slams from Katie Cozort (five hits, double, five RBIs) and Maddison Powell (four hits, six RBIs). Also leading the offense were Maddie Crouch (four hits, triple, double, two RBIs), Regan Winkler (four hits, double, two RBIs), Katie Hamm (three hits, two RBIs), Chloe Pyatte (two hits, RBI), Brianna Nations (hit, RBI), Laney Winebarger (hit, RBI), Macie Shelton (hit, RBI) and Eva Edgerton (double).

Winebarger pitched three innings with one run, four hits and three strikeouts. Hamm tossed two scoreless frames with one hit and two strikeouts.

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 6, Madison 3

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3 WHC) sewed up second place in the league standings with home win late Thursday in Valdese.

Draughn’s victories came at No. 1 singles with Corey Powell, No. 2 singles with Ryan Williams, No. 4 singles with Ben Zimmer, No. 5 singles with Zaydin Pritchard, No. 1 doubles with Powell/Williams and No. 3 doubles with Daylin Pritchard/Thomas Powell.

TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom boys 1st at McDowell meet

The Patriots took first place at Thursday’s meet in Marion, which also included Draughn, East Burke, Patton, Avery County, R-S Central and the host Titans.

The FHS boys got wins from Drew Costello in the 200 (23.68), long jump (20’0”) and triple jump (39’1”); B.G. Hampton in the discus; the 4x100 relay team (52.62) and the 4x200 relay (1:36.00).

The fourth-place Patton boys were paced by wins from Austin McGuire in the 400 (51.91), Vance Jones in the 800 (2:00.20), Caden Clontz in the 1600 (4:51.76), the 4x400 relay team (3:39.73) and the 4x800 relay team (8:38.65).

In sixth, the Draughn boys’ top finisher was Clay Davis, who was second in the 110 hurdles (21.84).

The seventh-place East Burke boys’ best finisher was Marc Denton, fifth in the 3200 (11:51.78).

The Lady Patriots finished fourth with runner-up finishes by Emily Kania in the 800 (2:46.04) and Katie Deacon in the 3200 (12:03.03).

The Lady Panthers were fifth with wins from Madi Clay in the 1600 (5:33.69) and the 3200 (11:24.41).

The Lady Wildcats’ sixth-place showing was topped by a third-place result from Ambria Blalock in the 800 (2:46.25).

And the seventh-place Lady Cavaliers’ scored a win with Meah Walsh in the 800 (2:44.07).

GIRLS SOCCER

Maiden 2, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (5-5-2, 4-3 CVAC) fell behind 1-0 by halftime and couldn’t gain the advantage after the intermission in a league loss late Thursday in Maiden.

Ashley Hernandez scored the lone goal for East Burke on an assist from Serenity Powell. Chloe Cook tallied eight saves in goal for the visitors.

East Rutherford 1, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (5-5-5, 3-3-2 MF7) were shutout in conference play late Thursday in Bostic.

No more details were available.

M.S. BASEBALL

Liberty 9, West McDowell 3

The Knights (11-0 Foothills Athletic Conf.) didn’t slow down their torrid pace late Thursday in Marion, keeping their undefeated conference record alive after going up 1-0 in the first inning and 3-0 in the third before erasing any doubt with six runs in the seventh.

Liberty was led by Cole Attaway (four hits, three doubles, three RBIs, run), Cohen Christian (three hits, two RBIs), Brady Davis (three hits, two runs), Laine Barrier (hit, run), Landry Duvall (hit) and Nate Waters (hit).

Christian pitched 4 1/3 innings for LMS with no earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts. Davis tossed 2 2/3 frames with one walk and five strikeouts.

M.S. SOFTBALL

West McDowell 8, Liberty 0

The Lady Knights (2-8 FAC) were blanked in league action late Thursday. No more details were available.

