VALDESE — The Draughn girls soccer team edged out a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win on Wednesday, holding visiting Avery County at bay for a 1-0 victory.

The Lady Wildcats (8-4-4, 4-3 WHC) moved above .500 in league play with the result.

DHS’ Ambria Blalock scored the game’s lone goal in the first half.

Freedom 2, Alexander Central 1

The Lady Patriots (3-9-4, 2-3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) grabbed their second conference win Wednesday at home in Morganton.

FHS led 2-0 at halftime then held on as the visiting Lady Cougars added a late goal.

Maria Perez Rodriguez and Malia Withrow found paydirt for the hosts.

H.S. BASEBALL

East Burke 10, West Caldwell 0

The Cavaliers (11-8, 9-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) earned a shutout league victory Wednesday on the road in Gamewell, scoring two runs apiece in the first two innings, one run each in the fourth, sixth and seventh frames and three runs in the fifth.

Offensive leaders for EBHS were Landon Shroyer (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Gabe Wittenberg (double, two RBIs), Mason Mosteller (double, RBI, run), Barger Shook (double, two runs), Hollan Cline (hit, RBI, two runs), Will Weidner (hit, RBI, run), Cannon Morrison (hit, RBI, run), Caden Buff (hit, RBI), Colin Eckard (hit, run) and Corbin McNeil (RBI).

Mosteller pitched all seven innings for EB, scattering six strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits and two walks.

Alexander Central 10, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (4-19, 0-10 NWC) suffered a run-rule conference loss Wednesday at home in Morganton, surrendering three runs in the first inning, two in the third and five in the fourth.

FHS was led offensively by Emerson Miller (hit), Eli Thomas (hit) and Jonah Griggs (hit).

Kyle Self (2 2/3 innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits), Anthony Frasca (2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, three earned runs, five hits) and Jacob Caldwell (three earned runs, two hits) pitched for the hosts.

Chase 10, Patton 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (5-16, 1-9 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) fell by mercy rule in league play Wednesday on the road in Henrietta, giving up three runs apiece in the second and fourth innings and four in the third.

Leading the PHS offense were Reid Pons (hit), Brady Davis (hit) and Laine Barrier (hit).

Cohen Christian (three innings, one strikeout, seven earned runs, eight hits) and Barrier (one inning, one strikeout, two earned runs, three hits) handled pitching duties for the visitors.

H.S. SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 10, East Burke 0 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (11-10, 6-8 CVAC) lost Wednesday’s conference contest by mercy rule, allowing one run in the first inning, four in the fifth and five in the sixth.

EBHS’ offensive leaders were Hayden Lowman (double) and Katherine Greene (hit).

Addy Fortenberry (4 1/3 innings, one strikeout, two earned runs, eight hits) and Kaylee Paige (1 2/3 innings, three earned runs, three hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for EB.

Alexander Central 27, Freedom 0 (4 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (4-17, 1-9 NWC) were dealt a run-rule league loss Wednesday at home, surrendering four runs apiece in the second and fourth innings and 19 in the third.

FHS was led on offense by Destiny White (hit) and Cassidy Taylor (hit).

Mikhayla Lingafelt (two innings, zero earned runs, five hits), Lani Campbell (two innings, one strikeout, 18 earned runs, 20 hits) and White (two earned runs, two hit) pitched for the hosts.

M.S. BASEBALL

East McDowell 13, Walter Johnson 12

The Yellow Jackets (0-11 Foothills Athletic Conf.) just missed out on their first win with a narrow conference loss Wednesday on the road in Marion, trailing 3-1 after three innings, leading 9-3 after four and trailing 12-11 after five and 13-11 after six before a seventh-inning rally fell one run shy.

WJMS’ offensive leaders were Cooper Price (4 for 5, two RBIs, two runs), Tavion Wilkerson (3 for 3, three RBIs, two runs), Brooks Snipes (3 for 5, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs), Will Russ (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Julius Dominguez (2 for 5, run), Bryson McKinney (RBI, run), David Gomez (RBI) and King Johnson (run).

Price pitched all six innings for WJ, scattering seven strikeouts, four earned runs, 14 hits and two walks.

M.S. SOFTBALL

East McDowell 23, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC) were shut out in league play Wednesday on the road in Marion. No more details were available.