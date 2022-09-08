 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Roundup

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball earns straight-sets win over Freedom

090922-mnh-sports-local-roundup-p1

Draughn volleyball players celebrate a point versus Freedom during Wednesday's match in Morganton.

 Rusty Jones, The News Herald

The Draughn volleyball team bounced back from its first Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference loss and got back to .500 overall with a non-league win at county rival Freedom on Wednesday in Morganton.

The Lady Wildcats (4-4, 1-1 WHC) won in straight sets, though scores were unavailable.

DHS was led by Emma Lewis, Addison Poteet, Madison Powell, Speed Hatley, Emma Lewis, Bella Williams, Bailey Mozeley, Allyson Auton, Ella Heavner, Helena Hatley and Madison Crouch, among others.

No more details were available.

Draughn returned to WHC play Thursday at Mitchell. Freedom next will travel to Valdese for a nonconference county rematch with the Wildcats on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

South Caldwell 2, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (1-5-1) were blanked in nonconference action Wednesday in Sawmills.

The host Spartans scored one goal in each half and were stopped by East Burke goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez on five other occasions.

East Burke continues non-league play with a visit to Foard on Friday.

M.S. FOOTBALL

Heritage 28, Granite Falls 7

The Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a comfortable nonconference home win against Granite Falls on Wednesday in Valdese.

No more details were available.

Heritage visits West McDowell at 6 p.m. next Wednesday to start the Foothills Athletic Conference portion of the schedule.

Grandview 22, East Burke 14

The Raiders (0-1) dropped their season-opener to nonconference Grandview on Wednesday.

East Burke’s touchdowns came from Cayson Mooneyham on a 9-yard run and R.J. Williams on a 20-yard reception from quarterback Jesiah Rees. Daniel Cook had a two-point conversion run.

On defense, EBMS was led by Cook (fumble recovery) and leading tackler Izan Hang.

East Burke hosts East McDowell to open Foothills Athletic Conference play next Wednesday.

Arndt 8, Liberty 0

The Knights (0-1) were shut out in Wednesday’s non-league season-opener.

Liberty takes a bye next week before starting FAC play hosting Table Rock on Sept. 21.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

