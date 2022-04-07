LOCAL ROUNDUP: Draughn's Powell is WHC 1A singles champion

BLACK MOUNTAIN — Draughn boys tennis sophomore Corey Powell emerged as the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference’s 1A singles champion at the league championships, held late Wednesday at Owen.

Powell took a quarterfinal bye before beating Avery County’s Cayden Pannell, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. In the finals, Powell bested the Vikings’ Tripp McFarland, 6-0, 6-0, to claim the title.

DHS teammate Ryan Williams defeated Avery’s Ayden Ray in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-3, before falling to McFarland, 1-6, 6-0 (12-10) in the semifinals.

The Wildcats had two pairs advance from the doubles bracket quarterfinals. Ben Zimmer/Brandon Longhurst topped Avery County’s Tyler Ollis/Steven Walters before falling to Mountain Heritage’s Logan Garrett/Oscar Fernandez in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-3. And Daylin Pritchard/Zaydin Pritchard beat the Cougars’ Collin Roy/Tucker Fox before losing in the semis to eventual champions Jayce Tomcho/Saul Camacho of MH, 6-6 (3-4), 6-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 4, Mountain Heritage 2: The Lady Wildcats gained a WHC win on Senior Night late Wednesday, handing the visiting Lady Cougars a loss.

The scoring was split between Alexis Diaz and Yadira Castrejon, who found the back of the net twice apiece for the Lady Wildcats (2-4-3, 2-2 WHC), who climbed to .500 in league action with the victory.

Aylen Reyes, the lone senior player for DHS, was recognized during the festivities.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke wins 9 events at Bunker Hill: The Cavaliers claimed nine wins late Wednesday at the Bunker Hill-hosted Bob Starnes Classic in Claremont.

For the first-place boys, those wins included K.J. Byrd in the 110 hurdles (15.54), long jump (20’5.5”) and pole vault (14’4”); Spencer Goins in the 100 (11.44) and 200 (23.64); Davin Price in the 400 (54.34); Ian Cox in the high jump (6’0”); and the 4x200 relay team of Goins, Price, Travis Craig and Mason Robison (1:36.90).

In girls, Taylor Bostain won the discus (94’3”).

Freedom earns 6 wins at Ashe NWC meet: The Patriots won six events at Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet in West Jefferson, hosted by Ashe County with Alexander Central also in competition.

In boys, FHS winners were Drew Costello in the long jump (21’6”), Joseph Hover in the 1600 (5:13.11), Colby Anderson in the 3200 (11:08.70) and the 4x400 relay team (3:59.07).

The Lady Pats’ wins came from Miracle Robinson in the long jump (16’8.5”) and Caroline McRacken in the 100 hurdles (14.34).

BOYS GOLF

East Burke 1st in CVAC match at Rock Barn: The Cavaliers won Wednesday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at Rock Barn Country Club and Spa in Conover, compiling a team score of 170 to top West Lincoln (188), Bandys (189), Maiden (197), Newton-Conover (200), Lincolnton (236) and West Caldwell (242). Bunker Hill did not participate.

East Burke was led by Sam Mace (36), Peyton Smith (41), Nicholas Newton (45), Eli Carico (48) and Blane Fulbright (51).

BASEBALL

R-S Central 5, Patton 0: The Panthers (3-9, 0-5 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) fell short of their first league win late Wednesday in Rutherfordton,

Patton was led by Braxton Hensley (2 for 3), Brayden Pearson (hit) and East McCoy (hit).

On the mound for PHS, Christian White pitched five innings with five earned runs, six hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Hensley tossed one frame with one walk and one strikeout.

SOFTBALL

R-S Central 12, Patton 1 (5 inn.’s): The Lady Panthers (7-4, 1-4 MF7) dropped Wednesday’s league game in Rutherfordton as the host Lady Hilltoppers pounded out 11 hits and scored 12 times.

Patton jumped on the board in the top of the first Bridget Patrick reached on an error and scored on a RBI single by Emma Grindstaff to put Patton up 1-0, but that was all the offense the visitors could muster. R-S took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second and padded its advantage to 5-1 in the third. Grindstaff singled to lead off the fourth for Patton, but she was left stranded.

The hits just kept on coming for the Hilltoppers, who went up 8-1 with no outs in the fourth and later added four more runs in the frame to set the final margin.

Patton’s Patrick reached on a Hilltopper error in the top of the fifth, but the Panthers could gain any more traction.

M.S. BASEBALL

Table Rock 7, West McDowell 4: The Falcons (4-3 FAC) jumped above .500 with Wednesday’s league win in Marion, going up 2-0 after an inning and breaking a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the third before adding insurance runs in the fourth and seventh to counteract the host Spartans’ two-run sixth.

Table Rock was led by Trenton Walker (2 for 4), Carson Wells (hit, three RBIs), Kaden Michaels (double, RBI, run), Puckett Hudson (hit, RBI, run), Jacob Moretz (hit, run), Alex Wall (hit, run) and Trevor Throneburg (double).

Michaels (four strikeouts), Miller (three), Wall (three) and Moretz (one) split pitching duties for TR.

East McDowell 10, East Burke 2 (6 inn.’s): The Raiders (4-3 FAC) battled through two scoreless innings late Wednesday in Marion before the host Trojans went up 4-0 after three and 8-1 after four before the final margin was set in the fifth.

East Burke was led by Colt Butcher (2 for 2, RBI, run), Nolan Ballard (hit, run), Rhett Houston (hit), Maddox Mosteller (hit) and Carson Butcher (hit).

On the mound, EBMS pitcher Mosteller went four innings with eight earned runs, 11 hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Owen Hartmann tossed two frames with two earned runs, six hits and one walk.

M.S. SOFTBALL

East McDowell 11, East Burke 3: The Lady Raiders (4-3 FAC) fell in league action late Wednesday in Marion, falling behind 4-0 after an inning, 7-1 after three and 9-3 after five before the Lady Trojans put the final two runs across in the sixth.

East Burke was led by Alyssa Shoemaker (2 for 4, triple, run), Hermione Garro (2 for 4, double, run) and Heaven Waycaster (triple, run).

Ally Boyette absorbed the loss in the pitcher’s circle for EBMS.

West McDowell 5, Table Rock 2: The Lady Falcons (2-5 FAC) saw their winning streak snapped at two with Wednesday’s league loss at home.

No more details were available.

M.S. TRACK AND FIELD

Liberty at Walter Johnson: The Yellow Jackets hosted the Knights in FAC action late Wednesday in Morganton.

For the LMS boys, wins came from Joe Tate in the high jump (4’8”) and long jump (15’1”), Lawson Georges in the triple jump (28’10”), Ely Ledford in the shot put (30’1.75”), David Lipscomb in the 110 hurdles (18.21), Aldair Pinto in the sixth-grade 100 (12.66), Tony Vicente in the eighth-grade 100 (13.17), Mason Abernathy in the 400 (1:08.30), the 4x200 relay team (1:53.44) and the 4x400 relay team (4:46).

The WJ boys’ wins came from Calix Pedro in the 1600 (5:43.82) and eighth-grade 800 (2:41.29), Brooks S. in the seventh-grade 100 (12.52) and the 200 (27.30), Samuel Q. in discus (68’5”) and Will R. in the sixth/seventh-grade 800 (2:57.10).

The Lady Yellow Jackets’ winners were Drew Rogers in the 55 hurdles (10.44) and seventh-grade 100 (13.92), Carly Humphries in discus (52’7.5”) and Maida Ramirez in the eighth-grade 800 (3:04.78).

Results were not available for the Lady Knights at press time.

