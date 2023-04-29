CATAWBA — The East Burke track and field team participated in a seven-squad meet Thursday at Bandys alongside Bunker Hill, East Surry, Hunter Huss, Maiden, University Christian and the host Trojans.

EBHS picked up nine event wins on the boys side, led by Avery Fraley in the 200 (23.00), long jump (21’8½”) and triple jump (42’7”); Kenneth Byrd in the 110 hurdles (15.18), 300 hurdles (40.86) and high jump (6’2”); Kolby Byrd in the discus (130’8”); Brady Bostain in the shot put (45’5”); and the 4x800 relay team (9:46.30).

EB collected four girls wins with Emmonie Heath in the 100 (13.85), Karlynna McDaniel in the 400 (1:07.16), Meah Walsh in the 800 (2:37.234) and Piper Strong in the 1600 (6:44.74).

Freedom at West Caldwell meet (THU.)

The Patriots participated in a five-team meet Thursday in Gamewell alongside Lincolnton, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln and the host Warriors.

The second-place FHS girls earned seven wins with Sara Byrd Succop in the 1600 (5:54.60); Ava Cooke in the 400 (1:03.30); Katie Deacon in the 800 (2:27.00); Emily Kania in the 3200 (12:46.40); the 4x800 relay team of Riley Cullen, Kylie Price, Yukiko Soto and Kania (12:14.30); the 4x200 relay team of Caroline McRacken, Kaitlyn Hagmann, Leland Evans and Cooke (1:54.80); and the 4x400 relay team of Leah Kirksey, Hagmann, Cynica Caldwell and Cooke (4:27.70).

The fourth-place Freedom boys collected three wins with Nathan Lindsay in the 300 hurdles (44.20); the 4x200 relay team of Sam Lingerfelt, Ian Clark, Jaylin Michaux and Isaac Searcy (1:36.90); and the 4x400 relay team of Lingerfelt, Landon Cox, Clark and Lindsay (3:51.30).

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 1, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (8-6-2, 4-4-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped a low-scoring league contest Friday on the road in Newton.

No more details were available.

M.S. BASEBALL

Table Rock 13, West McDowell 10 (WED.)

The Falcons (10-2 Foothills Athletic Conf.) completed a strong finish to the regular season with a conference win that guaranteed them at least an outright second-place finish in the FAC standings and kept them in the hunt for a title-race tie with East Burke.

No more details were available.

M.S. SOFTBALL

West McDowell 15, Table Rock 0 (WED.)

The Lady Falcons (4-8 FAC) were shut out in league action Wednesday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.