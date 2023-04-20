BOONE — The East Burke softball team recorded a nonconference victory on Wednesday, traveling up the mountain to beat host Watauga 4-2.

The Lady Cavaliers (10-8) scored all four of their runs in the top of the fourth inning and then held on as the Lady Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth frame but were otherwise stymied offensively.

EBHS was led on offense by Hayden Lowman (2 for 2, triple, two RBIs), Kaylee Paige (2 for 3, home run, two RBIs), Addy Fortenberry (2 for 3), Raegan Carter (hit, run), Katherine Greene (hit), Madyson Johnson (run) and Abbie Steele (run).

Fortenberry pitched all seven innings for the visitors, scattering eight strikeouts, zero earned runs, six hits and zero walks.

St. Stephens 4, Freedom 3

The Lady Patriots (4-14) fell in non-league action Wednesday on the road in Hickory after trailing 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after three before tying the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh and seeing the Lady Indians counter with the winning run in the bottom-half.

FHS was paced offensively by Lani Campbell (double, RBI, run), Tristan Silva Juarez (double, RBI), Keileigh Clontz (double, run), Mikhayla Lingafelt (hit, RBI) and Kaitlin Taylor (run).

Lingafelt pitched the distance for the visitors, scattering nine strikeouts, one earned run, seven hits and two walks.

McDowell 5, Draughn 2

The Lady Wildcats (16-3) dropped Wednesday’s nonconference contest on the road in Marion, trailing 2-0 after two innings and 3-0 after three before both teams plated two runs in the seventh.

Leading the way on offense for DHS were Finlee Young (2 for 3), Katie Cozort (hit, run), Katie Hamm (hit), Laney Winebarger (RBI) and Maddison Powell (run).

Hamm (two innings, one strikeout, one earned run, two hits), Winebarger (three innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) and Cadence Clontz (one inning, two earned runs, two hits) split pitching duties for the visitors.

West Caldwell 4, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (8-10) were blanked in non-league play Wednesday on the road in Gamewell, giving up three runs in the bottom of the first inning and one more in the sixth.

Offensive leaders for PHS were Lindsey Devine (2 for 2), Ellie Shuping (hit), Kara Redwine (hit) and Emma Grindstaff (hit).

Marleigh Carswell pitched all six innings for the visitors, scattering four strikeouts, one earned run, six hits and one walk.

H.S. GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 2, Mountain Heritage 0

The Lady Wildcats (7-3-4, 3-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) crept above .500 in conference play with a shutout victory Wednesday on the road in Burnsville.

DHS scored one goal in each half, with Ambria Blalock and Yadira Castrejon finding the back of the net.

H.S. TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom, NCSSM-Morganton at South Caldwell

The Patriots and the Dragons participated in a five-team meet on Wednesday in Sawmills that also included the host Spartans, East Rutherford at Hibriten.

The FHS girls were second and the Freedom boys were third while the NCSSM-Morganton boys placed fifth.

Event wins for the Lady Patriots went to Emily Kania in the 1600 (6:00.36) and the 800 (2:40.48), Caroline McRacken in the 100 hurdles (17.00), Katie Deacon in the 400 (1:02.17), the 4x200 relay team (1:54.22) and the 4x400 relay team (4:27.55).

The Freedom boys earned wins with Tiras Walker in the long jump (19’9”), Jaylin Michaux in the triple jump (36’10”), Nathan Lindsay in the 110 hurdles (17.05) and the 4x400 relay team (3:53.00).

H.S. BASEBALL

Maiden 16, Patton 6

The Panthers (5-12) fell in non-league play Wednesday on the road in Maiden. No more details were available.

H.S. BOYS TENNIS

Christ School 8, NCSSM-Morganton 1

The Dragons (7-4-2) lost in nonconference play Wednesday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

M.S. BASEBALL

East Burke 16, Walter Johnson 1 (4 inn.’s)

The Raiders (9-0 Foothills Athletic Conf.) broke open a 1-1 league contest with a 15-run third inning Wednesday on the road in Morganton, securing a run-rule win.

EBMS was led offensively by Maddox Mosteller (4 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Clemson Watts (3 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Colt Butcher (3 for 3, double, two RBIs, three runs), Carson Butcher (2 for 3, double, two runs), DeMarcus Ault (hit, two RBIs, run), Isaiah Reid (hit, RBI, run), Blade Carson (hit, RBI, run), Cayson Mooneyham (hit, RBI, run), Rhyan Helton (hit, RBI), Jax Williams (hit, RBI), Tucker Gantt (RBI, run), Easton Wilson (run), Johnny Powell (run), Greyson Roberts (run) and Lincoln Westcott (run). Mosteller pitched all four innings for EB, scattering eight strikeouts, one earned run, five hits and one walk.

The Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) were led on offense by Brooks Snipes (2 for 2, run), Bryson McKinney (2 for 2) and Tavion Wilkerson (hit). Snipes (2 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, 11 earned runs, 12 hits), Wilkerson (one inning, four earned runs, five hits), Cooper Price (2/3 inning, zero earned runs, one hit) and Dominguez (two earned runs, zero hits) split pitching duties for WJMS.

Heritage 16, Liberty 3 (4 inn.’s)

The Eagles (5-5 FAC) reached .500 in conference play with a mercy-rule victory Wednesday at home in Valdese, trailing 2-1 after one inning but bouncing back with 11 runs in the second and four in the third before the visiting Knights (2-7 FAC) added one run in the top of the fourth.

HMS was led on offense by Alex Mann (3 for 3, three RBIs, three runs), Caden Barker (2 for 2, three RBIs, four runs), Chase Yambor (hit, four RBIs), Ian Meadows (hit, two RBIs), Bryson Seagle (hit, run), Cayden Eckard (hit, run), Liam Dalmas (RBI, run), Christian Hubbard (RBI, run), James Powell (two runs), Nolan Russ (two runs) and Wyatt Bonorden (run).

M.S. SOFTBALL

Heritage 9, Liberty 3

The Lady Eagles (8-2 FAC) scored a conference win Wednesday at home in Valdese.

HMS was led offensively by Raygen McDaniel (2 for 2, three RBIs), Reagan Webb (2 for 3, three RBIs, run) and Maddy Hudson (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs). Makenzie Powell pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and zero walks as Lindsey Hensley worked from the catcher position for the duration.

The Lady Knights fell 3-6 in FAC play with the loss.

East Burke 25, Walter Johnson 5

The Lady Raiders (3-6 FAC) scored a league win over the host Lady Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) on Wednesday in Morganton. No more details were available.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Post 21 schedules signup day

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team will return to action this summer in Morganton, and signups are scheduled to happen soon.

The team, which competes in North Carolina Area IV’s Western division, will hold signups for the 2023 squad at Morganton’s Shuey Field at 9:30 a.m. this coming Saturday, April 22.

Those who are interested in joining Post 21 but cannot attend can call Ron Swink at 828-432-1602.