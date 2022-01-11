LOCAL ROUNDUP: EBMS wrestling tops Liberty 50-42

A plethora of changes have been made to the local prep basketball schedule recently as teams deal with quarantines and outbreaks.

Freedom’s home games versus Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hibriten, originally scheduled for Tuesday but then postponed to today, will now be varsity boys only with a 6 p.m. start. Varsity girls and JV boys games will be played on Jan. 19. The teams’ nonconference games with county foe Draughn that were scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled.

East Burke’s home Catawba Valley 2A Conference games with Bunker Hill, first postponed from last Friday to today, have again been delayed to Jan. 19. EB’s home CVAC contests with Lincolnton late Tuesday consisted of JV and varsity boys only. League games at West Lincoln on Friday also will be boys-only. Girls makeup dates have not been determined.

The Draughn girls have added a nonconference home game with St. Stephens tonight. The DHS boys’ Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game at Madison, postponed from last Tuesday, will be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Wildcats’ league game at Rosman that was postponed last Friday has not been rescheduled.

Patton’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference contests at R-S Central that were postponed last Friday will be made up on Jan. 26.

