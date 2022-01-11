LOCAL ROUNDUP: EBMS wrestling tops Liberty 50-42

ICARD — A third-place Foothills Athletic Conference battle narrowly went the way of the East Burke Middle wrestling team.
The Raiders (6-3 FAC) held off Liberty (5-4 FAC) by a 50-42 margin at home late Monday in Icard and moved a full game ahead of their opponent in the league standings.
EB’s winners by pin included Eastyn Huffman (92 pounds), Ben Bolynn (115), Daniel Cook (140) and Talon Bradshaw (184). Brayden Smith (100) won by technical fall and Sonny Burns (108) claimed a victory via decision. Forfeit winners for the hosts were Christian Ugalde (128), Alexander Chrisco (134) and Trentyn Cole (147).
The Knights scored wins with Peyton Owens (78), Isaiah Mitchell (85), Parker Winters (122), Aiden Lawrence (154), Hunter Abee (162), Brody Suttles (172) and Isaiah Greene (222).
The Raiders visit Table Rock on Thursday while Liberty hosts first-place West McDowell.
Table Rock 57, East McDowell 36
The Falcons (7-1 FAC) stayed 1 ½ matches behind undefeated West McDowell with a road win over the Trojans late Monday in Marion.
No more details were available.
West McDowell blanks Walter Johnson
The Yellow Jackets (1-9 FAC) were held off the scoreboard by the league-leading Spartans late Monday on the road in Marion.
Walter Johnson will have a bye on Thursday before hosting Liberty next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL East McDowell 39, Table Rock 18
The host Lady Falcons (2-7 FAC) fell to a Lady Trojans team that moved into a tie for first place in the league with the win late Monday in Morganton.
Kaylee Skinner led Table Rock with 10 points and Ava Cooke supplied six more.
TR will visit East Burke on Thursday.
West McDowell tops Walter Johnson
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-10 FAC) fell on the road late Monday in Marion. No more details were available.
Walter Johnson has a bye on Thursday and will travel to Liberty next Tuesday.
POSTPONEMENTS
The East Burke at Liberty girls basketball game and the East Burke at Liberty, East McDowell at Table Rock, and West McDowell at Walter Johnson boys basketball games all were postponed Monday. No makeup dates are yet available.
H.S. BASKETBALL Numerous schedule changes made
A plethora of changes have been made to the local prep basketball schedule recently as teams deal with quarantines and outbreaks.
Freedom’s home games versus Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hibriten, originally scheduled for Tuesday but then postponed to today, will now be varsity boys only with a 6 p.m. start. Varsity girls and JV boys games will be played on Jan. 19. The teams’ nonconference games with county foe Draughn that were scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled.
East Burke’s home Catawba Valley 2A Conference games with Bunker Hill, first postponed from last Friday to today, have again been delayed to Jan. 19. EB’s home CVAC contests with Lincolnton late Tuesday consisted of JV and varsity boys only. League games at West Lincoln on Friday also will be boys-only. Girls makeup dates have not been determined.
The Draughn girls have added a nonconference home game with St. Stephens tonight. The DHS boys’ Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game at Madison, postponed from last Tuesday, will be played at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Wildcats’ league game at Rosman that was postponed last Friday has not been rescheduled.
Patton’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference contests at R-S Central that were postponed last Friday will be made up on Jan. 26.
