LOCAL ROUNDUP: FHS teammates set for All-Star Game on Monday

Rising East Burke High sophomore K.J. Byrd led a group of local athletes as he completed and won the boys 15-16 decathlon and Kolby Byrd topped the boys 15-16 javelin at the USA Track and Field Region 3 Youth Championships in Greensboro over the weekend.

K.J. Byrd scored 5,729 points in his decathlon, which consisted of the 100 meters (12.13), 400 meters (55.59), 1,500 meters (5:20.62), 110-meter hurdles (16.12), shot put (10.25 meters), discus (25.59 meters), javelin (41.67 meters), high jump (1.85 meters), pole vault (4.5 meters) and long jump (6 meters).

Kolby Byrd tallied a distance of 35.13 meters in his javelin win. He also scored a pair of third-place finishes in the 15-16 shot put (11.37 meters) and discus (34.36 meters).

Leah Kirksey was second in the girls 13-14 800 meters (2:32.67), third in javelin (20.59 meters) and sixth in the 400 meters (1:04.72); Nathan Arensman was second in the boys 13-14 javelin (32.52 meters); and Qwinton Hemphill was third in the boys 15-16 triple jump (10.66 meters).

