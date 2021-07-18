LOCAL ROUNDUP: FHS teammates set for All-Star Game on Monday

GREENSBORO — Recent Freedom High graduates Adair Garrison and Danisha Hemphill will take the prep girls basketball floor one more time tonight in the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game.
The game, pitting the two former Lady Patriots and the West squad against standouts from the East, will be played at 6:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. The boys game will follow at 8:30 p.m.
Joining Garrison and Hemphill, FHS’ 12th and 13th all-time selections for the game, on the West roster are West Forsyth’s Shakira Baskerville, Enka’s Emily Carver, Cuthbertson’s Maddie Dillinger, Dudley’s Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe, Hickory’s Finley LeFevers, Northwest Guilford’s Jadyn Murray and Western Alamance’s Lydia Stucker.
North Lincoln’s Brad Mangum, formerly of West Caldwell, Foard and Alexander Central, was to coach the West, but pulled out due to a family emergency. Southern Alamance’s Amy Sarratt instead will take the reins for the West.
In Wednesday’s East-West All-Star football contest at Grimsley High School, Freedom graduate Desmond Caldwell will not participate for the West. His roster spot has been filled by Hibriten’s Marcus Jones.
TRACK AND FIELD
Byrds take wins at USATF event
Rising East Burke High sophomore K.J. Byrd led a group of local athletes as he completed and won the boys 15-16 decathlon and Kolby Byrd topped the boys 15-16 javelin at the USA Track and Field Region 3 Youth Championships in Greensboro over the weekend.
K.J. Byrd scored 5,729 points in his decathlon, which consisted of the 100 meters (12.13), 400 meters (55.59), 1,500 meters (5:20.62), 110-meter hurdles (16.12), shot put (10.25 meters), discus (25.59 meters), javelin (41.67 meters), high jump (1.85 meters), pole vault (4.5 meters) and long jump (6 meters).
Kolby Byrd tallied a distance of 35.13 meters in his javelin win. He also scored a pair of third-place finishes in the 15-16 shot put (11.37 meters) and discus (34.36 meters).
Leah Kirksey was second in the girls 13-14 800 meters (2:32.67), third in javelin (20.59 meters) and sixth in the 400 meters (1:04.72); Nathan Arensman was second in the boys 13-14 javelin (32.52 meters); and Qwinton Hemphill was third in the boys 15-16 triple jump (10.66 meters).
FOOTBALL
EB’s Crump receives another offer
East Burke football senior quarterback/defensive back Carter Crump has received another college offer, according to the Cavaliers’ Facebook page. This one comes from Methodist University, located in Fayetteville. Crump already had received an offer from Iowa’s Grinnell College.
Debuting under center for the Cavs this past spring, Crump ran the ball 63 times for 332 yards and five touchdowns, that final mark placing him third in the county. He also tallied 46 passing yards on offense and 12 tackles on defense en route to accolades that included second-team All-Burke County and All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honorable mention.
Under Crump and first-year head coach Derrick Minor, EB enjoyed a resurgent season this past spring, finishing 4-3 in NWFAC play to break a skid of four consecutive seasons with two wins or fewer.
Crump and EB will start this fall’s season on Aug. 20 at county rival Patton.