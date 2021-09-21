LOCAL ROUNDUP: Freedom, EB girls runners take top 2 spots

MISENHEIMER — Burke County high school runners took the top two spots Saturday in the championship girls 5k race at the Pfeiffer University Cross Country Invitational.
Freedom’s Katie Deacon continued an outstanding season, winning in a time of 20:46.50 seconds, more than 1 minute clear of runner-up Meah Walsh of East Burke (21:58.50). The only other Burke County runners at the event, Freedom’s Sheyla Hernandez placed 27th and McKenna Carver placed 45th.
Freedom visits South Caldwell today for a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet.
EB boys, girls 3rd
Both Cavalier squads placed third Monday at a seven-team Catawba Valley 2A Conference meet hosted by Bunker Hill at the River Bend Middle School course in Claremont.
The EB girls were led by Mekenzie Harris (14th; 26:47.86), who was followed closely by Piper Strong (15th) and Kylie McFalls (17th). Janie Ennis took 25th and Chloe Cook 32nd.
For the boys, Jonathan Garcia led the way in seventh (20:27.50). Also contributing toward the Cavs’ team point total were Caleb Johnson-White (10th), Jackson Spencer (12th), Austin Reynolds (25th) and Travis Craig (26th).
SOCCER
E. Rutherford 7, Patton 2
The Panthers (5-2-1, 1-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) outshot the host Cavaliers by a 25-15 margin and held a 6-1 corner-kick advantage on Monday in Forest City but dropped their first league contest.
Aid Castro and Eliseo Ramirez scored a goal apiece for Patton, and Xavier Bernabe had one assist. PHS supplied ER with two one goals, leading to the final outcome. Patton’s Connor Webb was injured in the match.
“Just one of those nights,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Connor, and we hope for a speedy recovery.”
Patton plays at R-S Central today.
Mitchell 7, Draughn 2
The host Wildcats (0-3, 0-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) got both their goals Monday from Jeremiah Harris. Draughn is back in action at home versus Madison today.
Newton-Conover 8, EB 1
The Cavaliers (2-6-1, 1-2 CVAC 2A) fell in league play Monday night in Icard. Andrew Martufi scored East Burke’s only goal on an assist from Oswaldo Apadoca. Goalkeepers Eduardo Sanchez (five) and Marco Benitez (six) combined for 11 saves.
EB hosts Bunker Hill today.
VOLLEYBALL
Draughn 3, McDowell 0
The Lady Wildcats (8-5, 3-2 WHC 1A/2A) were victorious in nonconference action Monday in Marion, sweeping the Titans 25-13, 25-22, 25-18. The Draughn JVs also won to remain undefeated. No individual statistics were available.
Draughn hosted league Mountain Heritage late Tuesday and hosts Owen on Thursday.
S. Caldwell 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (5-8, 0-2 NWC 3A/4A) fell Monday in Sawmills, dropping a second consecutive four-setter to open league action. No set scores or individual statistics were available.
Freedom’s home match against Ashe County scheduled for today has been postponed until Oct. 12. The Lady Pats next host Watauga on Sept. 27.
TENNIS
Alexander Central 9, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-4 NWC 3A/4A) dropped all three matches that were contested in Taylorsville on Monday. In singles, No. 1 Emily Kania lost 7-6, 6-3, and No. 2 Leah Kirksey lost 6-1, 6-0. The same two were defeated at No. 1 doubles, 8-3.
Freedom visits Hibriten today.
Draughn to host doubleheader
The Lady Wildcats’ home match Tuesday against Mountain Heritage was postponed due to inclement weather. Draughn now hosts a doubleheader vs. the Lady Cougars on Sept. 27 as the teams’ Oct. 7 meeting in Burnsville was moved up on the schedule.
GOLF
Freedom at Orchard Hills
The Lady Patriots’ Kaylen Best shot a season-best 52 and Hana Piercy added a 60 in Monday’s nine-hole NWC 3A/4A match hosted by South Caldwell. Hibriten’s Trinity White (6-over par 42) was medalist, and Alexander Central (138) won the team portion. The next league match is Sept. 28 at Brushy Mountain Golf Club.
EB at Glen Oaks
The Lady Cavaliers’ lone golfer, Shelby Huffman, shot 68 during Monday’s three-team, nine-hole CVAC 2A match. No other individual or team scoring totals were available. EB hosts a league match today at Lake Hickory Country Club’s Catawba Springs course.
Draughn match postponed
The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play at Black Mountain Golf Course on Monday, but the match was canceled due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Thursday.
FOOTBALL
EB-Lincolnton game date
According to athletic director Jim Childers and head coach Derrick Minor, the East Burke homecoming contest versus Lincolnton is still set for Oct. 15, three days after the Cavaliers’ scheduled makeup game at Bandys.
That contrasts a recent Facebook post from the East Burke High School Athletic Booster Club which states the game has been moved to Oct. 16 and that the homecoming dance was delayed to Oct. 23 as a result.
M.S. SOCCER
TR splits vs. E. McDowell
Both Table Rock home soccer games were moved ahead a day to Monday due to the inclement weather expected Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons (1-2 Foothills Athletic Conf.) defeated East McDowell, 2-1, with both goals coming from Carlie Harris. The TR boys (0-2-1 FAC) fell by a 5-2 margin despite a goal and an assist from Noah Semple. Ben Thomas scored one goal, and Eli Cole added one assist.
TR next visits East Burke on Thursday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.