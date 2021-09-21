LOCAL ROUNDUP: Freedom, EB girls runners take top 2 spots

MISENHEIMER — Burke County high school runners took the top two spots Saturday in the championship girls 5k race at the Pfeiffer University Cross Country Invitational.

Freedom’s Katie Deacon continued an outstanding season, winning in a time of 20:46.50 seconds, more than 1 minute clear of runner-up Meah Walsh of East Burke (21:58.50). The only other Burke County runners at the event, Freedom’s Sheyla Hernandez placed 27th and McKenna Carver placed 45th.

Freedom visits South Caldwell today for a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet.

EB boys, girls 3rd

Both Cavalier squads placed third Monday at a seven-team Catawba Valley 2A Conference meet hosted by Bunker Hill at the River Bend Middle School course in Claremont.

The EB girls were led by Mekenzie Harris (14th; 26:47.86), who was followed closely by Piper Strong (15th) and Kylie McFalls (17th). Janie Ennis took 25th and Chloe Cook 32nd.

For the boys, Jonathan Garcia led the way in seventh (20:27.50). Also contributing toward the Cavs’ team point total were Caleb Johnson-White (10th), Jackson Spencer (12th), Austin Reynolds (25th) and Travis Craig (26th).

SOCCER

E. Rutherford 7, Patton 2