LOCAL ROUNDUP: Freedom girls soccer tops county foe Draughn, moves to 3-0

Team wins and big statistical performances have gone hand-in-hand for the Freedom girls soccer team this spring.
The Lady Patriots moved to 3-0 with Tuesday’s 9-0 win over nonconference county foe Draughn as two players tallied hat tricks at home at the Catawba River Soccer Complex in Morganton.
Skylar Georges and Malia Withrow scored three goals apiece. It marked Georges’ second hat trick of the young season and brought her scoring total to eight goals through three games. Withrow also scored in both games last week.
“I appreciate Draughn playing tonight,” said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. “They have had a difficult few days, and they were missing some key players. I was very impressed with their effort and determination. The final score does not reflect how hard they played. They will have some success this season in conference play.”
Keyla Perez Rodriguez scored twice and Yurani Regino has FHS’ other goal as the hosts led 7-0 at halftime and set the final score with 20 minutes left to play.
Withrow and Abby Bryant both had two assists and Willow Conrad, Ellie Deacon and Keyla Perez Rodriguez notched one assist apiece.
Kaylee Ollis recorded a shutout in goal with one save for Freedom.
Patton 4, West Caldwell 2
The Lady Panthers (1-1-2) earned their first win of the season at home over non-league West Caldwell late Tuesday in Morganton.
Stella Cross scored twice in the first half before Lorely Tzul Vasquez expanded the lead to 3-0 with her first career prep goal. After the Lady Warriors closed the gap to 3-2, Patton’s Mary Jones turned a corner kick into a West Caldwell own-goal to set the final margin with eight minutes to play.
“Mary had several outstanding balls into the box off corners and crosses,” said PHS coach Keith Scott, who also credited Marissa Lor for keeping the hosts’ attack moving forward throughout the contest.
Patton tallied 16 shots on goal and Maria Francisco tallied four saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
Draughn 15, Watauga 5 (6 inn.’s)
The Lady Wildcats (2-0) turned multiple deficits into a run-rule with over nonconference Watauga late Tuesday at home in Valdese thanks to a seven-run fourth inning.
“I think this game is going to be an example of our season,” said DHS coach Chris Cozort. “We had our ups and downs and started out slow, but our timing and defense got better as the game got going.”
The first two innings were scoreless before Watauga took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the third inning. But Draughn responded with three runs off doubles by Regan Winkler (two-RBI) and Katie Hamm, scoring Addison Poteet, Katie Cozort and Winkler.
Watauga again jumped ahead 4-3 in the fourth inning, but the Lady Wildcats gained full control from there.
As the rain started falling, Laney Winebarger, Poteet and Maddison Powell were on base with two outs. Winebarger scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 4-4, followed by Cozort hitting a two-RBI single to bring Poteet and Powell across home plate.
Winkler then hit a double, scoring Cozort, and a Hamm single scored Winkler. Hamm scored on a fielding error and an Aubrie Snyder single scored Brianna Nations.
Watauga got a run back in the fifth inning, but Draughn extended its lead to 14-5 off two-RBI singles by Winkler and Snyder.
The final nail came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maddie Crouch led off with a single and advanced to third base before a Powell triple brought Crouch home for the game-ending run.
Winebarger earned the win in relief of starter Hamm, pitching the last three innings and allowing just one run and striking out three Lady Pioneer batters.
The Lady Wildcats racked up 15 total hits led by Winkler (3 for 4, five RBIs, two runs), Hamm (4 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Cozort (2 for 3, three runs, two RBIs), Powell (2 for 5, two runs, RBI), Nations (2 for 4, two runs) and Snyder (2 for 3, three RBIs).
BASEBALL
Draughn 10, Freedom 3
The Wildcats (2-2) moved back to .500 in early nonconference play with a comfortable win over county rival Freedom on the road late Tuesday in Morganton.
DHS took a 5-2 lead with four runs in the top of the fourth and scored another quartet of runs in the top of the seventh to finish things off.
The Draughn offense was led by Thomas Lambert (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Trey Jensen (1 for 3, two RBIs), Brayden Schutt (1 for 2, two runs, three walks), John Robert Abernathy (RBI, two runs), Logan McGee (RBI), Tate Jensen (double, run), Jacob Mull (run), Jackson Kirkley (run) and Logan Carswell (run).
Abernathy pitched 5 ⅔ innings with three earned runs, two hits, seven strikeouts and eight walks. Mull threw in relief with three hits, one strikeout and two walks across 1 ⅓ innings.
Freedom was led by Mason Mozeley (3 for 4, RBI, run, double), Garren Bryant (RBI), Emerson Miller (RBI), Carson Dyson (hit), Eli Thomas (hit) Jagger Bailey (run) and Dakota Houk (run).
Thomas, Daniel Stevenson, Tristan Esquivel, Landon Cox and Jace Duckworth combined on the mound for four earned runs, five hits, 10 walks and five strikeouts.
Patton 14, Avery County 7
The Panthers (2-1) doubled up the visiting nonconference Vikings late Tuesday at home in Morganton, recovering from a 6-2 deficit after two innings with a nine-run third before tacking on another run in the fifth frame and two in the sixth.
Leading the way for PHS were Brayson Buff (2 for 2, two RBIs, two runs, double), Christian White (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Braxton Hensley (2 for 5, two RBIs, two runs), Reid Pons (double, two RBIs, run), Brayden Pearson (RBI, two runs), Waylon Rutherford (RBI, run), Nick McGee (two runs), Easton McCoy (run) and Jack Powell (run).
Hensley and White pitched three innings apiece, combining to strike out 13, and Buff struck out three in one inning on the mound.
BOYS TENNIS
East Rutherford 9, Patton 0
The Panthers (0-2) were swept in Tuesday’s nonconference match at home in Morganton. No more details were available.
Freedom falls at Hibriten
The Patriots (2-1, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped Tuesday’s league-opener on the road in Lenoir. No further details were available.
Draughn-East Burke delayed
The Cavaliers (1-2) and Wildcats (0-0) were unable to finish Tuesday’s non-league match in Valdese before rain arrived. The event will be finished on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Patton fourth in MF7 match
The Panthers (370) finished fourth in Tuesday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Cummings Cove Golf and Country Club in Hendersonville, which also included Chase (334), Polk County (349), Hendersonville (368) and East Rutherford (387).
Patton was led by Brady Chamberlain (82), Will Radford (90), Triston Overton (96), Dilan Patton (102) and Zachery Weller (125).
BOYS LACROSSE
Patton 10, Watauga 4
The Panthers (1-1) scored their first win of the spring on the road late Tuesday in Boone, more than doubling up the host Pioneers.
Additional statistics were not available at press time.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Watauga 8, Patton 7
The Lady Panthers (1-1) rallied from an 8-4 deficit with four minutes left in the game, scoring three straight goals and having a chance to tie when Anna Christiansen got to the penalty arc late in the contest on the road late Tuesday in Boone.
The Lady Pioneers were able to make the save, however, and prevent the game from reaching overtime.
M.S. BASEBALL
Liberty 6, Table Rock 5
The Knights (1-0 Foothills Athletic Conf.) came roaring back to steal Tuesday’s season-opener at home in Morganton late Tuesday, tallying four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“The players (had a) courageous effort in coming from behind to win the game in the last inning,” said Liberty coach David Brown.
Brady Davis (2 for 3) and Cole Attaway (two-run) both knocked home runs for Liberty. Landry Duvall and Nathan Waters also had hits for the hosts. Cohen Christian (eight strikeouts) and Lane Barrier (seven) combined for the LMS pitching effort.
Kaden Michaels (four RBIs), Puckett Hudson, Zaydrin Haulsey, Trevor Throneburg, Alex Wall and Carson Wells hat hits for the Falcons (0-1 FAC). Michaels (seven) and Hudson (two) combined for nine strikeouts on the mound for TR.
M.S. SOFTBALL
Liberty 17, Table Rock 6
The Lady Knights (1-0) defeated the crosstown-rival Lady Falcons (0-1 FAC) late Tuesday on the road in Morganton.
Braylen Clontz had three hits for LMS, including an early two-run home run, and threw eight strikeouts from the circle. Alexis Dale had a three-RBI hit in the bottom of the sixth to help seal the victory. Lydia Patton, Alex Maines and Gabby King also had key hits for the visitors.
