LOCAL ROUNDUP: Freedom girls soccer tops county foe Draughn, moves to 3-0

The first two innings were scoreless before Watauga took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the third inning. But Draughn responded with three runs off doubles by Regan Winkler (two-RBI) and Katie Hamm, scoring Addison Poteet, Katie Cozort and Winkler.

Watauga again jumped ahead 4-3 in the fourth inning, but the Lady Wildcats gained full control from there.

As the rain started falling, Laney Winebarger, Poteet and Maddison Powell were on base with two outs. Winebarger scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 4-4, followed by Cozort hitting a two-RBI single to bring Poteet and Powell across home plate.

Winkler then hit a double, scoring Cozort, and a Hamm single scored Winkler. Hamm scored on a fielding error and an Aubrie Snyder single scored Brianna Nations.

Watauga got a run back in the fifth inning, but Draughn extended its lead to 14-5 off two-RBI singles by Winkler and Snyder.

The final nail came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maddie Crouch led off with a single and advanced to third base before a Powell triple brought Crouch home for the game-ending run.