LOCAL ROUNDUP: GA Sports HOF induction ceremony postponed

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame has postponed its induction banquet for the classes of 2020 and 2021 until the spring of 2022, organizer Bob Duckworth announced.

The event was slated for Oct. 16 at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Chuch fellowship hall.

The 2020 ceremony for Jerry Butler, Jackie Childers and Reid Pollard first was postponed due to COVID-19, then combined with the banquet for the class of 2021, which includes Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson, but now both classes of inductees must wait.

“After careful consideration, the Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame Committee (of the G.A. Ruritan Club) has decided to postpone our induction banquet until the spring of 2022,” Duckworth wrote in an email late Wednesday. “The issues faced with COVID are too many to overcome as we go forward. We will update our friends and community at a later time when we can safely plan our event.”

The 2020 class is the ninth all-time while the 2021 class is set to be the 10th inducted.

