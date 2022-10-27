LOCAL ROUNDUP: Heritage tops EBMS in football battle at Draughn

VALDESE — The Heritage Middle School football team defeated East Burke by a 28-20 final score in a Foothills Athletic Conference battle to end the regular season Wednesday.

The Eagles (1-5 FAC) finally broke through in league action after Jesiah Johnson scored their first touchdown on a 55-yard run with Bryson Seagle adding the two-point conversion. Heritage's second touchdown came on a 64-yard jet sweep run by Michael Powell. The Eagles' third TD of the first half came on another long run from Johnson, who added the conversion, as well. The hosts’ final touchdown was a 45-yard run up the middle by Seagle.

Other notable plays for HMS included a 40-yard completion by Johnson to Powell on offense and a Chase Yambor third-quarter interception on defense. Seagle also led defensively.

The Raiders (0-6 FAC) got two touchdown runs from Jesiah Rees and another by Brayden Sigmon. A safety courtesy of an Izan Hang tackle for loss in the end zone completed the scoring.

Table Rock 20, West McDowell 14 (3OT)

The Falcons (5-1 FAC) needed triple-overtime, but were able to get the job done to end the league’s regular season Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Javeon Belin scored all three touchdowns for Table Rock, which wrapped up second place in the FAC regular-season standings with the victory.

The win for TRMS sets it up to be the visitors in next Wednesday’s FAC championship game, which will be hosted by East McDowell at 4:30 p.m. at McDowell High School in Marion.

Liberty 30, Walter Johnson 14

The Knights (4-2 FAC) won their regular-season finale Wednesday in a home game that was played at Patton High School in Morganton.

LMS wrapped up third place in the conference standings with the victory.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3 FAC) got their first touchdown on a pass from King Johnson to Justice Dominguez. The score was set up by a long run from Izaiah Thomas, who was injured and had to leave the contest. Walter Johnson's second TD also came from Dominguez on a 30-yard run.

H.S. BOYS SOCCER

Hendersonville 2, Patton 0

The Panthers (16-4-1, 9-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) finished in second place in the final league standings with a loss in Wednesday’s regular-season finale to the champion Bearcats on the road in Hendersonville.

Two of Patton’s three conference losses came at the hands of undefeated Hendersonville. On Wednesday, Hendersonville scored on a 21st-minute corner kick to go up 1-0 and led 2-0 by halftime.

PHS outshot the hosts 8-5 in the second half and got good play in goal from Isai Jimenez Luna.

Next up for the Panthers will be the start of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs on Monday.

West Caldwell 3, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (6-15-1, 5-9 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) wrapped up the regular season with a conference loss Wednesday at home in Icard.

The teams played to a 1-1 halftime tie, but the visiting Warriors held a 2-0 advantage after the break.

Jaccob Fair scored East Burke’s lone goal. EB got four saves in goal from Eduardo Sanchez.

Alexander Central 2, Freedom 1

The Patriots (5-12-3, 0-8-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) ended their regular season winless in league action with a narrow loss Wednesday on the road in Taylorsville.

Freedom led 1-0 at halftime but surrendered two second-half goals to the host Cougars.

Rene Martinez’ goal staked FHS to the early lead.