LOCAL ROUNDUP: Heritage volleyball moves to 10-0 in FAC

The Heritage Middle School volleyball team moved to 10-0 in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a straight-sets win over host Table Rock, 25-17, 25-11, 25-9, late Thursday in Morganton.

The Lady Eagles were led by Lillian Collins (nine kills, four digs), Macy Auton (seven kills, 12 aces, four assists, three digs), Kylie Corpening (six kills), Ava Kurtz (two kills, two digs), Bella Whitson (six aces), Shelby Proffitt (five aces, 10 assists), Addison Lowman (ace) and Ashlyn Heavner (five assists).

The Lady Falcons fell to 2-7 in FAC play with the loss.

East Burke 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Raiders (5-4 FAC) earned a league sweep Thursday on the road in Morganton, 25-22, 25-12, 25-8.

East Burke was led on offense by Amanda McLean, Sydney Mosteller and Saleen Franklin, at the service line by Heaven Waycaster, and on defense by Gracie Gladden, Addy Brittain, Isabella Reid and Braleigh Carswell.

The loss dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 0-10 in the FAC.

Liberty 3, East McDowell 1

The Lady Knights (6-3 FAC) earned a four-set conference win Thursday at home in Morganton.

The Liberty offense was led by Hannah Huggins (seven kills, two aces), Soraya Hartman (seven kills), Braylen Clontz (four kills, seven aces), Leah Clark (kill, two aces, four assists), Elliot Wilson (kill, ace, 12 assists) and Jolann Buff (six aces).

Liberty's defensive leaders were Buff (20 digs), Huggins (13 digs), Clontz (12 digs), Clark (eight digs), Wilson (four digs) and Hartman (two digs).

M.S. BOYS SOCCER

Heritage 3, Table Rock 1

The Eagles (3-7 FAC) snapped a losing skid with their league win Thursday at home in Valdese.

Heritage’s goals came from Marcos Say Chay, Abdiel Gonzalez and Jimmy Velasquez.

The Falcons (0-9 FAC) remained winless in the conference with the loss.

Walter Johnson 4, East Burke 1

The Yellow Jackets (9-1 FAC) scored a comfortable league win Thursday on the road in Icard.

Walter Johnson got goals from Christopher Lopez (two), Nehemiah Vasquez and Samuel Quinonez.

Playing a little shorthanded, the Raiders (5-4 FAC) got their goal from Zlatan Martinez. Thatcher Gilbert, Micheal Rodriguez and Freddy Medina stepped in and played well for East Burke.

Liberty 6, East McDowell 0

The Knights (9-0 FAC) stayed undefeated in the conference with a blowout win Thursday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

M.S. GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 2, Table Rock 1

The Lady Eagles (8-1-1 FAC) scored a narrow win in a battle of two of the conference’s top teams Thursday at home in Valdese.

Heritage won courtesy of goals from Karen DeLeon and Marissa Williams.

The Lady Falcons dropped to a 5-3-1 FAC mark with the defeat.

Walter Johnson 2, East Burke 0

The Lady Yellow Jackets (6-3-1 FAC) got a shutout league win Thursday on the road in Icard.

Yoselin Rodriguez and Brenda Lopez had goals for Walter Johnson.

The Lady Raiders fell to 1-7-1 in the FAC with the loss.

East McDowell 1, Liberty 0

The Lady Knights (4-4-1 FAC) fell to .500 in the conference with a shutout loss Thursday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

H.S. VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

Draughn 3, Swain County 0

The No. 9 West seed Lady Wildcats (14-9) won their first-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff match over the No. 24 West seed Lady Maroon Devils in straight sets on Saturday at home in Valdese, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.

The contest ended just before press time.

Draughn now advances to Tuesday's second round to either visit No. 8 Piedmont Community Charter or host No. 25 Avery County. That result was not available at press time.

H.S. GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFFS

Elkin 8, Draughn 1

The No. 5 West seed Lady Wildcats (6-5) fell in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A dual-team state playoffs Wednesday to the No. 12 West Lady Buckin' Elks at home in Valdese.

Maddison Powell earned Draughn’s lone win at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-0.

Draughn players were back in action over the weekend in individual 1A West Regionals.

H.S. JV FOOTBALL

R-S Central 44, Draughn 20

The JV Wildcats (1-4) lost Thursday’s nonconference game at home in Valdese.

The Draughn offense was led by D’Andre Moore’s three touchdown passes, two of which went to Gavin Johnson and one to Jack Charlet. Marshall Brinkley was the team’s leading rusher, tacking on a two-point conversion.

The DHS defense was paced by interceptions from Moore and Connor Houston, along with solid performances from Brinkley and Ty Matthews. Matthews, Brigham Brown and Paul Miller led the way in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

West Lincoln 12, East Burke 0

The JV Cavaliers (2-6, 1-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were shut out in league action Thursday at home in Icard.

The East Burke rushing attack was led by Zayne Newman (22-141), Vernon Quintana (3-18) and Ossie Burkeen (1-10).

Defensive leaders were Burkeen (11 tackles, one for loss; forced fumble), Jordan Fox (eight tackles), Kolby Byrd (seven tackles, two for loss), Patrick Hernandez (six tackles, one for loss; forced fumble), Braxton Sigmon (five tackles, fumble recovery) and Danner Brittain (four tackles, fumble recovery).