 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Icy roads, parking lots wipe out Friday, Thursday games
0 Comments
Local Roundup

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Icy roads, parking lots wipe out Friday, Thursday games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sports

Another remote learning day for Burke County Public Schools on Friday as icy conditions persist on roads and in school parking lots has pushed back the entirety of the day's high school sports action.

Thursday's slate of games was postponed in full, as well, as no games for county teams have been able to go forward at all this week.

The ice-out for Friday means the postponement of the Avery County at Draughn, East Burke at Maiden, and Watauga at Freedom high school basketball games, along with some county prep wrestling action.

Thursday's lost slate included the Hibriten at Freedom girls basketball game, high school wrestling, and a full afternoon of middle school basketball and wrestling contests.

No makeup dates were known at press time for any of Thursday's or Friday's postponed games.

Some high action still was slated for Saturday at press time, including Patton at Polk County and a handful of other prep events including wrestling and indoor track.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert