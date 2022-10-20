LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer edges Brevard in 2OT 5-4

The Patton boys soccer team won a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference thriller Wednesday at home in Morganton, 5-4 over visiting Brevard in double-overtime.

The game, which was Senior Night for the Panthers (15-3-1, 8-2 MF7), was tied 2-2 at halftime and 3-3 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored a goal apiece in the first bonus period, with Adrlai Pinto’s 81st-minute goal keeping PHS alive. Collin Callahan won it for the hosts with one final goal in the 92nd minute, and Patton held on from there.

“We have had good preparation in training the last several days from everyone,” said Panthers coach Keith Scott. “That commitment makes us strong in tight situations like tonight.”

After Patton fell behind 1-0, Xavier Bernabe evened things up with a goal in the fifth minute. Callahan got PHS’ second goal in the 21st minute, and Pinto got his first goal in the 39th.

Calix Pedro had one assist for the hosts.

Isai Jimenez Luna had six saves in goal, some of them spectacular, for the Panthers’ defense. The hosts got strong midfield play from Bernabe, Pinto and Andy Villanueva. Patton outshot the Blue Devils 24-16 and held the edge in corner kicks 6-3.

Seniors Pinto, Alex Buckner, Christian Vue, Joseph Puac and Juan Francisco were recognized.

Patton next visits MF7 foe Chase on Monday.

Draughn 2, Madison 2

The Wildcats (3-13-2, 3-5-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) achieved their third consecutive non-losing effort in league action Wednesday on the road in Marshall.

Brian Rivera scored both goals for Draughn in the tie.

DHS closes the regular season with Monday’s WHC match at home versus Mountain Heritage.

Ashe County 2, Freedom 1

The Patriots (5-10-3, 0-6-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained winless in the conference with a narrow loss Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Ashton Alva scored the lone goal for Freedom.

Next up for FHS is a home match versus NWC opponent Watauga on Monday.

Lincolnton 3, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (5-14-1, 4-8 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) fell behind 1-0 at halftime and surrendered two more goals after the intermission in a league loss Wednesday at home in Icard.

Eduardo Sanchez tallied six saves in goal for East Burke.

EB next visits West Lincoln on Monday for another CVAC contest.

H.S. VOLLEYBALL

Three county teams make state playoffs

A trio of Burke County prep volleyball teams are headed for the NCHSAA state playoffs after brackets were announced Thursday.

Draughn is the No. 9 seed in 1A West and Patton is No. 16 and East Burke is No. 30 in 2A West.

The Lady Wildcats (13-9), the WHC champions, will host No. 24 Swain County (11-11) in Saturday’s first-round match. The winner will advance to face either No. 8 Piedmont Community Charter (15-2) or No. 25 Avery County (11-9), another WHC squad, in Tuesday’s second round.

The Lady Panthers (15-6), the last team in 2A West to get a first-round home game, will open Saturday against No. 17 West Stokes (17-8), a team Patton beat on the road in the second round two seasons ago. The winner will take on either No. 1 McMichael (31-3) or No. 32 Trinity (10-13) in the second round on Tuesday.

The Lady Cavaliers (15-9) travel Saturday to No. 3 Brevard (19-5) for the first round. The winner of that matchup will advance to Tuesday’s second round to compete against either No. 14 Lincoln Charter (16-7) or No. 19 Community School of Davidson (12-12).

First-round start times were not available at press time.

M.S. FOOTBALL

Table Rock 38, East Burke 6

The Falcons (4-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) rebounded from their first league loss with a runaway victory Wednesday on the road in Icard.

Scoring touchdowns for Table Rock were Noah Francis (two), Ryder Huffman, Zay Hausley and Daegan Smith. Hausley (two), Javeon Delin and Trent Yang had two-point conversions for TR.

The Raiders (0-5 FAC) got their touchdown on a 70-yard kickoff return by Jesiah Rees, who also had a fumble recovery on defense.

East McDowell 56, Heritage 14

The Eagles (0-5 FAC) couldn’t keep up with the conference-champion Trojans on the road Wednesday in Marion.

Heritage did grab the early lead when Bryson Seagle ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, with Jesiah Johnson adding the two-point conversion.

HMS’ other score came on an 80-yard TD pass from Johnson to Seagle in the second frame.

Liberty tops West McDowell

The Knights (3-2 FAC) won Wednesday’s league game over the Spartans on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.