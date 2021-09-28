LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton picks up MF7 soccer win over Brevard

The Patton boys soccer team picked up a key Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference home win late Monday over Brevard, 2-1, to stay within a game of league-leading Hendersonville.
Less than a minute after the Blue Devils tied the game at 1-1 in the second half, Patton’s Alex Buckner scored the game-winner on a cross from teammate Connor Rudisill. The Panthers (7-2-1, 3-1 MF7) first took the lead in the opening half when Collin Callahan jumped the Brevard backline and scored on a header off a Xavier Bernabe corner kick.
“Outstanding work in the back from Charles Morales, Bryan Cruz, Connor Rudisill and Brandon Monroy,” said PHS coach Keith Scott. “We had very good possession tonight and controlled the middle for most of the game thanks to Bernabe, Eliseo Ramirez, Kenji Vue and Anthony Hernandez. Vance Jones, Buckner and Brandon Uribe did an excellent job controlling the wide areas of the pitch and were able to get crosses and shots in most of the night.”
Patton outshot the Blue Devils, 29-10, as Connor Webb had nine saves in goal for the hosts.
The Panthers continue MF7 league action on Wednesday at Chase.
Hibriten 4, Freedom 0
The visiting Panthers scored two goals in each half while holding the host Patriots (4-3-3, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) in the league-opener for FHS late Monday in Morganton. Freedom stepped back out of conference play to travel to non-league West Henderson late Tuesday.
Lincolnton 5, East Burke 0
The Wolves turned a 2-0 halftime lead into a runaway with three more goals in the second half late Monday in Icard, shutting out the host Cavaliers (2-7-1, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) in conference play. EB continues league play with a visit to West Lincoln on Wednesday.
Draughn-Owen postponed
The Wildcats (0-4, 0-2, Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) pushed back Monday’s league game in Black Mountain to Oct. 6, according to the latest schedule updates. Draughn’s next slated contest is against league opponent Madison at home on Thursday in Valdese.
VOLLEYBALL
Watauga 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (5-9, 0-3 NWC) remained winless in conference play with a shutout home loss to the Lady Pioneers late Monday in Morganton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23. Freedom has another NWC match, this one on the road, on Wednesday in Taylorsville, facing Alexander Central.
GIRLS TENNIS
Draughn 8, Mountain Heritage 1
The host Lady Wildcats (3-2, 2-1 WHC) picked up their second conference win in dominant fashion over the Lady Cougars late Monday in Valdese. Draughn’s Katie Cozort, Regan Winkler, Maddison Powell, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Brianna Nations and Jenna Coffey won in singles while the Wildcats’ Cozort/Powell and Winkler/Kincaid won in doubles.
DHS resumed league play late Tuesday, traveling to Newland to take on Avery County.
South Caldwell 7, Freedom 2
The host Lady Patriots (0-6 NWC) remained winless with late Monday’s conference defeat in Morganton to the Lady Spartans. FHS picked up its wins at No. 1 singles from Emily Kania, 6-3, 6-2, and at No. 1 doubles from Kania/Ellie Deacon, 8-3.
Freedom continues league play on Wednesday with a trip to Ashe County.
GIRLS GOLF
Draughn tops WHC 1A/2A match
The Lady Wildcats were the only squad able to post a team score at Monday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match at Grassy Creek Golf Club in Spruce Pine, notching a 177. Draughn fielded just three golfers in that effort, including Lindsey Hodge’s match-second-best 42, along with Sarah Mull (61) and Laney Hodge (66). Mitchell’s Ivy Young (41) was medalist.
DHS is next in a nonconference match Wednesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.
Patton 2nd in MF7 2A match
The Lady Panthers were second in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Cleghorn Golf Club in Rutherfordton, shooting a 142 to finish behind only Hendersonville (140). Patton was led by Allie Witherspooon (46), Katie Riebel (47) and Kailey Buchanan (49).
PHS also is scheduled to compete in the non-league event at Mimosa at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
M.S. BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 3, East Burke 0
The Knights (5-0 Foothills Athletic Conf.) remained unblemished with a home win over the Raiders (1-3 FAC) late Monday in Morganton. The EB defense held until Liberty’s David Bernabe scored from 35 yards out. Allen Chrisostomo scored LMS’ next goal unassisted up the center before Tony Vicente finished the scoring, dribbling up the end line for a short-side goal.
Liberty continued FAC play Tuesday at home versus Walter Johnson as EB visited Heritage.
M.S. GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty 1, East Burke 0
The Lady Knights (4-1 FAC) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a slim home win late Monday in Morganton. With the defense holding on thanks to Natalie Morales Sale and Alexis Vasser, teammate Ana Valasquez keyed the LMS offense with the lone goal of the game.
The Lady Knights and Lady Raiders also hosted WJ and visited HMS late Tuesday, respectively.