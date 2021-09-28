LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton picks up MF7 soccer win over Brevard

The Patton boys soccer team picked up a key Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference home win late Monday over Brevard, 2-1, to stay within a game of league-leading Hendersonville.

Less than a minute after the Blue Devils tied the game at 1-1 in the second half, Patton’s Alex Buckner scored the game-winner on a cross from teammate Connor Rudisill. The Panthers (7-2-1, 3-1 MF7) first took the lead in the opening half when Collin Callahan jumped the Brevard backline and scored on a header off a Xavier Bernabe corner kick.

“Outstanding work in the back from Charles Morales, Bryan Cruz, Connor Rudisill and Brandon Monroy,” said PHS coach Keith Scott. “We had very good possession tonight and controlled the middle for most of the game thanks to Bernabe, Eliseo Ramirez, Kenji Vue and Anthony Hernandez. Vance Jones, Buckner and Brandon Uribe did an excellent job controlling the wide areas of the pitch and were able to get crosses and shots in most of the night.”

Patton outshot the Blue Devils, 29-10, as Connor Webb had nine saves in goal for the hosts.

The Panthers continue MF7 league action on Wednesday at Chase.

Hibriten 4, Freedom 0