LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton softball’s rally comes up short vs. Brevard

The Patton softball team fell for a second straight time in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play as a home rally came up just shy late Tuesday against Brevard, 7-6.

Down 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, Katie Lail led off with a single, stole second, took third when Meredith Kearson reached on an error, and came home off contact from Cierra Lail, who later reached second on a passed ball and scored on Hailey Snodgrass’ RBI single to bring the hosts within a run.

But the comeback trail ended there as a PHS groundout to shortstop ended the game.

Brevard initially had gone up 4-0 in the top of the first before Patton responded with two runs in the bottom of the game, and the Lady Blue Devils increased their lead to 6-2 in the top of the fourth before the Panthers added back one run apiece in the bottom of the fifth and sixth.

Ultimately, BHS’ insurance run in the top of the seventh was the difference-maker.

Patton (6-2, 1-2 MF7) was led by Kara Redwine (2 for 4, run), Emma Grindstaff (RBI double), Cierra Lail (hit, RBI, run), Katie Lail (hit, three runs), Snodgrass (hit, RBI), Marleigh Carswell (hit, RBI), Bridget Patrick (hit, run) and Kearson (RBI).

Carswell started in the pitcher’s circle and went six innings with five earned runs, nine hits and two strikeouts. Kadence Clontz tossed the final frame with two hits and one walk.

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 1

The Lady Cavaliers (3-5, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) got back to .500 with a win in Gamewell late Tuesday where they broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh as Kaylee Paige hit a two-run home run.

In addition to Paige (2 for 3, double), East Burke was led by Grace Hammack (double), Taylor Bostain (RBI), Raegan Carter (run) and Madyson Johnson (two walks).

Paige also was instrumental in the pitcher’s circle was she came on in the bottom of the fifth with two outs and gave up just one hit with three strikeouts. Addy Fortenberry stated and went 4 2/3 innings with three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts on 21 batters faced.

Madison 5, Draughn 3

The Lady Wildcats (7-2, 3-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) were dealt their first league loss on the road in Marshall late Tuesday.

Draughn was led by Katie Cozort (two home runs), Brianna Nations (three hits, double), Kelbony Clark (home run), Maddie Crouch (double), Katie Hamm (hit, RBI), Regan Winkler (hit, run) and Addie Poteet (hit).

Hamm went 4 2/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle with one earned run, four hits and four strikeouts. Lane Winebarger tossed 1 1/3 frames with one hit and one strikeout.

Ashe County 10, Freedom 5

The Lady Patriots (2-9, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell shy of their first league win late Tuesday in West Jefferson.

Freedom was led by Daniell Robinson (4 for 4, two doubles, run), Jasmine Webb (3 for 4, RBI, run), Lani Billings (hit, two RBIs, run), Destiny White (hit, RBI), Tristan Silva Juarez (hit), Kadance Ward (hit) and Madilynn Taylor (run, stolen base).

Billings pitched 4 1/3 innings with four earned runs, seven hits, three walks and one strikeout. Robinson tossed an inning with two walks and a strikeout. And White went 2/3 inning.

BASEBALL

East Burke 21, 4 (5 inn.’s)

The Cavaliers (4-5, 4-3 CVAC) enjoyed their highest offensive output in at least 15 years on the road in Gamewell late Tuesday, with 14 of those runs coming in the top of the fifth inning to end the contest early.

East Burke trailed 2-0 after an inning but quickly rallied to a 3-2 deficit after two frames, a 6-3 lead after three and a 7-4 advantage after four before exploding in the fifth.

EB was led by Luke Bumgarner (two doubles), Ethan Keener (two hits, double) Colin McNeil (three hits), Will Weidner (two hits), Colin Eckard (two hits) and Ethan Keener (two hits).

On the mound, Weidner struck out 13 of the 25 Warrior batters he faced.

Freedom 16, Ashe County 5 (6 inn.’s)

The Patriots (5-6, 2-1 NWC) claimed a run-rule league win late Tuesday in West Jefferson after scoring eight of their runs in the top of the sixth inning to go up 16-1.

FHS led 1-0 after an inning, 4-0 after two and 8-1 after four frames en route to victory.

Freedom was led by Carson Dyson (5 for 5, double, two RBIs, three runs), Mason Mozeley (3 for 5, double, four RBIs, two runs), Garren Bryant (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Tristan Esquivel (double, two RBIs, two runs), Jagger Bailey (double, two runs), Emerson Miller (hit, RBI, two runs), Dakota Houk (hit, RBI, run), Eli Thomas (RBI), Jacob Searcy (run), Landon Cox (run) and Eli Wolfe (run).

Daniel Stevenson pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Patriots with one earned run, three hits and five strikeouts. Esquivel tossed one frame with one hit and one walk. And Mozeley went 2/3 inning with four earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.

Madison 5, Draughn 4

The Wildcats (8-3, 3-1 WHC) suffered their first league loss on a walk-off by the host Patriots late Tuesday in Marshall.

Draughn led 4-2 after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth before Mitchell tied it up in the bottom of the sixth and plated the winning run an inning later.

DHS was led by Logan McGee (2 for 3, RBI, run), Thomas Lambert (hit, RBI), Jacob Mull (hit, run), Trey Jensen (hit, run), Kelton Mitchell (two RBIs), Tate Jensen (hit) and Jackson Kirkley (run).

Trey Jensen pitched six innings for Draughn with three earned runs, six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Tate Jensen went 2/3 inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Brevard 13, Patton 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (3-6, 0-3 MF7) dropped a conference game in run-rule fashion at home late Tuesday, falling behind 4-0 after an inning, 6-0 after two and 11-2 after four before the visiting Blue Devils tacked on their final runs in the top of the fifth.

Patton was led by Brayden Pearson (3 for 3, RBI), Reid Pons (hit, run), Brayson Buff (hit) and Braxton Hensley (run).

Christian White pitched four innings with eight earned runs, 10 hits, four walks and six strikeouts. Hensley tossed one frame with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 2, Newton-Conover 1

The Lady Cavaliers (2-3-2, 1-1 CVAC) scored a rare win over the host Lady Red Devils late Tuesday in Newton, with both goals coming before halftime for a 2-0 intermission lead.

Ashley Hernandez scored both goals for East Burke and Chloe Cook tallied eight saves in goal for EB.

BOYS LACROSSE

Patton 15, Watauga 2

The Panthers (2-4, 2-3 Conf.) celebrated Senior Night with a win as Anthony Hernandez, Chris Collins, Hunter Johnson, Riley Whisnant, Brennen Nanace, Eli Clark and Michael Dale were celebrated.

Johnson (three assists) led Patton with four goals; Collins, Hernandez (four assists) and freshman Gabe Wykle (assist) had three apiece; junior Alex Buckner (two assists) scored two; and junior Christian Vue had one. Keiven LaFevers and Desmond Sexton had an assist apiece.

Shane Marshall tallied 11 saves for the hosts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Patton 7, Watauga 6

The Lady Panthers (2-4, 1-4 Conf.) earned their first league win on Senior Night, celebrating Bailey Tallent, Sarah Griggs, Sarah Robinson, Haley Letterman and Reagan Edwards.

Tallent (assist) scored five goals, Letterman scored one and Anna Christiansen added the winning goal with 30 seconds left in the contest.

Carson Hildebrand notched six saves for PHS.

BOYS GOLF

Freedom’s Bock medalist in NWC match

The Patriots’ Alex Bock (75) was the medalist by one stroke in Tuesday’s conference match at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville.

As a team, Freedom (320) was runner-up behind Alexander Central (312) and ahead of South Caldwell (352), Hibriten (373), Watauga (380) and Ashe County (382).

In addition to Bock, FHS was led by Lawson Biggerstaff (80), Braxton Reinhardt (81), Michael Cates (84) and Wilson Cates (86).

East Burke 2nd in CVAC match

The Cavaliers (333) finished second in Tuesday’s league match at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden, finishing behind only Bandys (324) and ahead of Maiden (362), West Lincoln (370), Newton-Conover (386), Lincolnton (431) and West Caldwell (448). Bunker Hill did not participate.

East Burke was led by Sam Mace (77), Nicholas Newton (84), Eli Carico (86), Peyton Smith (86) and Blane Fulbright (91).

BOYS TENNIS

Bunker Hill 7, East Burke 2

The Cavaliers (2-7, 1-3 CVAC) couldn’t build on their first league win, falling at home in Icard late Tuesday.

East Burke’s victories came at No. 3 singles as Landon Lennex won 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 2 doubles as Dalton Parker/Raleigh Slutsky won 8-6.

South Caldwell 9, Freedom 0

The Patriots (2-7, 0-7 NWC) were blanked in league action on the road in Sawmills late Tuesday.

At No. 2 doubles, Chase Whitaker/Kenneth Hernandez Villanueva came closest to winning for Freedom, falling 9-8 (10-4).

M.S. TRACK

Heritage hosts East Burke, Liberty

The hosts Eagles squads racked up wins in Tuesday’s Foothills Athletic Conference meet in Icard, which also included the Raiders’ and Knights’ squads.

On the boys side, Heritage’s winners were Jacob Phillips (1600, eighth-grade 800), Mason Wiseman (long jump), Landon Clark (triple jump), Gavin Johnson (400), Jesiah Johnson (200), Noah Thomas (tie in seventh-grade 800), Paxton Brown (tie in seventh-grade 800) the 4x200 relay team of Clark, Jesiah Johnson, Lane Charlet and Ben Moua, and the 4x400 relay team of Moua, Brown, Gavin Johnson and Bryson Seagle.

And in girls, the Lady Eagles’ winners were Lindsey Hensley (long jump, 400), Adaiya Greenlee (discus, shot put), Macy Auton (seventh-grade 100, seventh-grade 700), Taylor Holder (eighth-grade 100, 200), Bailey Mozeley (hurdles), Saylor Watson (600), Anna Bordeleau (tie in high jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Hensley, Ava Aldridge, Makenzie Powell and Avie Helton.

The East Burke boys got wins from Ossie Burkeen (hurdles, eighth-grade 100), Curtis Taylor (high jump) and Jesiah Rees (seventh-grade 100) and the EBMS girls won the 4x200 relay with Anna Coble, Carissa Towery, Jennifer and Hermione Garro.

For Liberty, boys winners were Isaiah Greene (discus, shot put), Aldair P. (sixth-grade 100) and Luke Borders (tie in seventh-grade 800). And the Lady Knights’ winners were Hannah Huggins (triple jump), Leah Clark (sixth-grade 100), Layla McGuire (eighth-grade 100) and Adisyn Smith (tie in high jump).

Walter Johnson at Table Rock

Complete results were not available, but the Lady Yellow Jackets’ top performers included Drew Rogers (first in 100 and 200) Maida Ramirez (first in eighth-grade 800), Allison Lopez (first in 100, third in long jump), Riley Kaylor (second in 100), Karina Chilel (second in 200) Carly Humphries (third in discus), Kyla Wallace (third in 100 and 800), Alexzandrea Riley (third in eighth-grade 100), Melina Bernabe (third in eighth-grade 700).

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.