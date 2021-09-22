LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball escapes early deficit

HENDERSONVILLE — The Patton volleyball team fought back from an early one-set deficit, rallying to take the next three in narrow fashion and escape with a win on Tuesday night at Hendersonville, 18-25, 28-26, 28-26, 25-22.
The Lady Panthers (11-1, 4-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) got a whopping 44 assists from Izora Gragg, who also added six digs and five kills. Patton’s Kenady Roper double-doubled with 24 kills and 17 digs, Christina Skelly added 23 digs and six kills, and Danielle Wojcik finished with 11 digs and nine kills plus team-high efforts of four blocks and three aces.
Lainey Poteet notched seven kills, five digs and three blocks and teammates Katie Stoudenmire and Hayley Caraway (two kills, two blocks) chipped in with six digs apiece.
The Patton JV squad also won, 25-11, 25-19, fueled by Ella Norris’ 11 assists and five kills, Piper Atkins’ nine digs and two aces and Anna Lynn Ripley’s six kills.
Patton visits Polk County today.
Draughn 3, Mtn. Heritage 0
The host Lady Wildcats (9-5, 4-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned their second consecutive sweep to start the week on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.
Draughn was led on the stat sheet by Christon Carswell (eight assists, seven blocks, two aces), Hayden Sigmon (seven kills, six blocks), Madison Powell (eight kills), Bailey Bryant (seven kills, four digs, two aces), Bella Williams (five blocks), Sara Walker (four assists, two aces), Addie Hart (four digs, two aces) and Mattie Jensen (four digs).
The JV Lady ’Cats also won to stay perfect for the season (set scores, individual statistics not available.)
Draughn hosts Owen today.
M.S. VOLLEYBALL
TR, WJ both swept on road
Table Rock (1-2) and Walter Johnson (0-4) were both swept in Marion in Foothills Athletic Conference matches Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons lost to undefeated East McDowell, 5-25, 10-25, 2-25, while the Lady Yellow Jackets fell by scores of 1-25, 17-25, 5-25 at West McDowell. For WJ, Kaidence Carter notched her first ace in the setback; no TR individual statistics were available.
East Burke (3-0, 2-0 FAC) was also scheduled to host Liberty (0-2) on Tuesday, but the match was postponed until Oct. 4 with the Lady Raiders now in quarantine. EBMS also announced the following schedule changes as a result: at Table Rock (Thursday to Oct. 6), vs. Heritage (Sept. 28 to Oct. 11) and at East McDowell (Sept. 30 to Oct. 18 tentatively).
POSTPONEMENTS
Rain on Tuesday and Wednesday led to a slew of Burke County high school and middle school events being postponed.
The Bunker Hill at East Burke boys soccer game set for Wednesday was pushed back to Sept. 30. In girls tennis, EB at Bandys was postponed from Tuesday to Friday; Patton at Brevard was postponed Tuesday, and the teams were to attempt to play late Wednesday; and Wednesday’s Freedom at Hibriten match was postponed until today.
In middle school football, East McDowell at Liberty was postponed from Wednesday until today; East Burke at Walter Johnson was reset for Oct. 27; and Heritage and Table Rock was canceled and will not be made up.
And in middle school soccer, EB at Liberty was postponed from Tuesday to Sept. 27, and West McDowell at Walter Johnson was postponed from Tuesday to Oct. 4.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.