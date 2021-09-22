LOCAL ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball escapes early deficit

HENDERSONVILLE — The Patton volleyball team fought back from an early one-set deficit, rallying to take the next three in narrow fashion and escape with a win on Tuesday night at Hendersonville, 18-25, 28-26, 28-26, 25-22.

The Lady Panthers (11-1, 4-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) got a whopping 44 assists from Izora Gragg, who also added six digs and five kills. Patton’s Kenady Roper double-doubled with 24 kills and 17 digs, Christina Skelly added 23 digs and six kills, and Danielle Wojcik finished with 11 digs and nine kills plus team-high efforts of four blocks and three aces.

Lainey Poteet notched seven kills, five digs and three blocks and teammates Katie Stoudenmire and Hayley Caraway (two kills, two blocks) chipped in with six digs apiece.

The Patton JV squad also won, 25-11, 25-19, fueled by Ella Norris’ 11 assists and five kills, Piper Atkins’ nine digs and two aces and Anna Lynn Ripley’s six kills.

Patton visits Polk County today.

Draughn 3, Mtn. Heritage 0

The host Lady Wildcats (9-5, 4-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned their second consecutive sweep to start the week on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.