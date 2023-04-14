The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team will return to action this summer in Morganton, and signups are scheduled to happen soon.

The team, which competes in North Carolina Area IV’s Western division, will hold signups for the 2023 squad at Morganton’s Shuey Field at 9:30 a.m. this coming Saturday, April 22.

Those who are interested in joining Post 21 but cannot attend can call Ron Swink at 828-432-1602.

H.S. BOYS TENNIS

Owen 7, NCSSM-Morganton 2

The Dragons (7-3-1) lost to a future Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Thursday on the road in Black Mountain.

Both of the visitors’ wins came in singles play as No. 3 Viswajith Nambar was victorious 7-5, 7-5, and No. 4 Bryan Huang won 6-3, 6-1.