LOCAL ROUNDUP: Rain claims majority of Monday’s slate of games

Rain was the winner of the majority of Monday’s high school and middle school sports action in Burke County.

The lone exception was for the Patton softball team, which traveled to Hickory and scored an 11-4 nonconference victory.

The Lady Panthers (3-0) went up 3-0 after an inning, 5-2 after three, 7-3 following the fourth frame, and 11-2 after six innings before the Lady Red Tornadoes tacked on two late runs.

Offensively, Patton was led by Emma Grindstaff (4 for 4, four RBIs, two doubles), Katie Lail (3 for 4, double, three stolen bases), Kailey Buchanan (2 for 4, stolen base), Meredith Kearson (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base), Bridget Patrick (2 for 4), Cierra Lail (2 for 4, two RBIs, double, stolen base), Kara Redwine (two RBIs) and Ellie Shuping (RBI).

Combining in the pitcher’s circle were Kadence Clontz, who allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out four over five innings, and Shuping, who scattered two earned runs, three strikeouts, three hits and two walks across two innings.

Monday’s softball game between host Freedom and nonconference rival East Burke did not reach completion before rain came. A date to finish out the game has not yet been determined.