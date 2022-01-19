LOCAL ROUNDUP: Status of Thursday's local games uncertain

Despite Thursday being another remote learning day for Burke County Public Schools, the status of the day’s high school and middle school games for local teams was uncertain as of press time.

Nothing from the Thursday slate had officially been postponed as of early Wednesday evening, including Freedom’s home Northwestern 3A/4A Conference varsity girls and JV boys basketball games, starting with the JVs at 4:30 p.m.

Various other high school and middle school basketball and wrestling contests were scheduled for Thursday, as well.

Two other prep hoops games did have makeup dates announced. Patton’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference games have been rescheduled for Feb. 3. And East Burke’s home Catawba Valley 2A Conference games versus Bunker Hill have been moved to Feb. 7, with the full four-game slate starting at 4 p.m.

Check morganton.com/sports on Thursday for further schedule updates.

H.S. INDOOR TRACK Clay tops local runners at ETSU

Patton senior Madison Clay was the top local runner at the KYA High School Invitational indoor track event at East Tennessee State in Johnson City over the weekend.