LOCAL ROUNDUP: Status of Thursday's local games uncertain

Despite Thursday being another remote learning day for Burke County Public Schools, the status of the day’s high school and middle school games for local teams was uncertain as of press time.
Nothing from the Thursday slate had officially been postponed as of early Wednesday evening, including Freedom’s home Northwestern 3A/4A Conference varsity girls and JV boys basketball games, starting with the JVs at 4:30 p.m.
Various other high school and middle school basketball and wrestling contests were scheduled for Thursday, as well.
Two other prep hoops games did have makeup dates announced. Patton’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference games have been rescheduled for Feb. 3. And East Burke’s home Catawba Valley 2A Conference games versus Bunker Hill have been moved to Feb. 7, with the full four-game slate starting at 4 p.m.
Check morganton.com/sports on Thursday for further schedule updates.
H.S. INDOOR TRACK Clay tops local runners at ETSU
Patton senior Madison Clay was the top local runner at the KYA High School Invitational indoor track event at East Tennessee State in Johnson City over the weekend.
Clay was second in the two-mile run with a time of 11:26.52. Clay (5:37.63) and East Burke’s Meah Walsh (5:53.57) also ran the mile. Additionally, Walsh ran the 800-meter run at 2:44.44.
Patton’s Vance Jones was the top local boys runner, finishing fourth in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:03.20. PHS’ Caden Clontz also earned a personal record in that event (2:08.53). He was followed by Freedom’s Joseph Hover (2:14.09), who also ran the mile (5:06.44).
Panthers sophomore Austin McGuire was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a personal-record 52.60. Freedom’s Asher Ellis registered a season-best in that event (56.78).
Jones, Clontz, McGuire and Charlie Bennett were seventh in the distance medley relay with an 11:31.79, a new county record.
Patton freshman Gabe Wykle competed in both the mile (5:34.80) and the two-mile run (11:50.47).