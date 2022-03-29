LOCAL ROUNDUP: Table Rock baseball offense explodes in win over WJ

The Table Rock baseball team enjoyed an offensive explosion in Monday evening’s Foothills Athletic Conference game at home with a 20-0 win in three innings.

The Falcons (3-2 FAC) went up 5-0 after an inning and expanded the advantage to 7-0 after two frames before piling up 13 runs in the bottom of the third to bring the contest to a close.

Table Rock was led offensively by Puckett Hudson (4 for 4, double, three RBIs, four runs), Alex Wall (3 for 4, three RBIs), Luke Miller (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Trevor Throneburg (2 for 3, double, RBI), Trenton Walker (hit, two RBIs, run), Jacob Moretz (triple, RBI, three runs), Kaden Michaels (hit, RBI, run), Christian Lawhon (RBI, three runs), Daegan Smith (hit, two runs), Maddox Keller (RBI, run), Braylan Beam (RBI, run), Landon Wood (RBI), Kaleb Pearson (run) and Carson Wells (run).

Hudson, Moretz, Walker and Smith stole two bases apiece, and Miller and Wall stole one each.

On the mound, Michaels pitched two flawless innings with six strikeouts. Wall tossed one frame with one walk and three strikeouts.

Deac Haas earned the lone walk for the Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC). Cooper Price and Brooks Snipes tallied two strikeouts apiece on the mound for Walter Johnson.

M.S. SOFTBALL

Table Rock 22, Walter Johnson 1 (3 inn.’s)

The Lady Falcons (1-4 FAC) picked up their first win of the spring in run-rule fashion on the road late Monday in Morganton.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) scored for the first time this season.

No individual statistics from the game were available.

H.S. BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 6, Mountain Heritage 3

The Wildcats (4-2, 2-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) got back to .500 in league play with a home victory late Monday in Valdese.

No more details were available.

Patton swept at Polk County

The Panthers (0-7, 0-6 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were swept in a league doubleheader late Monday in Columbus, 8-1 and 9-0.

Patton’s lone victory came at No. 2 doubles as Coley Welch/Judge Avery won 6-4.

H.S. BOYS GOLF

Patton T-4th in league match

The Panthers (371) finished in a fourth-place tie with East Rutherford at Monday’s MF7 match at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club in Rutherfordton.

The squads finished behind Chase and Polk County, which both posted 344 team scores, and Hendersonville (349), and ahead of Brevard (418). R-S Central participated for the first time this spring but did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

Patton was led by Brady Chamberlain (82), Triston Overton (91), Dilan Patton (94), Will Radford (104) and Zachery Weller (125).

The Wolverines’ Evan Jones (81) was the medalist.

SOCCER

Avery County 3, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (0-3-3) were kept winless with Monday’s nonconference loss at home in Valdese.

Alex Diaz scored the lone goal for Draughn.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.