LOCAL ROUNDUP: Table Rock wrestling 2nd in FAC Tournament

For the Cavaliers (4-9), Grayson Phillips (126), Zachary Ward (132), Connor Mobley (138), Caleb Johnson-White (145), Ryan Pierce (195) and Ze Yang (220) won three times) and Jackson Spencer (152), Jeremy McNabb (160) and Greyson Ragle (285) won twice.

The Wildcats (1-15) got three wins from Hampton Blackwell (170) and one from Mason Beck (132).

And the Bears got three wins from Tie Barnes (113) and one victory apiece from Saw Taw (126), Veatriz Candelario Mendoza (152) and Jacob Cooper (285).

Patton wins once in MF7 quad

The Panthers (11-17, 3-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) defeated East Rutherford 54-12 and lost to Hendersonville 45-27 and to R-S Central 57-24 in a host league quad late Wednesday, another late addition to the schedule.

Patton got three wins from Dilan Patton (160) and Danny Marshall (182); two wins from Luke Parker (113), Sawyer James (126/132), Eliseo Ramirez (170), Kamden Stephens (195) and Jeffery Rivas (285); and one win apiece from Chancelor Kessler (145) and Boston Carswell (220).

H.S. BASKETBALL

Winter weather impacts schedule again