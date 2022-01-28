LOCAL ROUNDUP: Table Rock wrestling 2nd in FAC Tournament

ICARD — The Table Rock wrestling team finished runner-up to West McDowell on Thursday at the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament, hosted by East Burke Middle.
The Spartans and Falcons also finished 1-2 in the regular-season final standings.
The Falcons scored 21 points to the Spartans’ 43 with four conference champions, including Skyler Taylor (78 pounds), Xander Vue (85), Kaleb Pearson (122) and Yengkong Lo (222).
Yaleen Kang (92), Trenton Walker (108) and Trevor Throneburg (147) finished runner-up for Table Rock with Kaden Bowman (128), Nevins Thao (134) and J.T. Kanipe (252) placing third.
The host Raiders placed third with 16 points with their lone champion D.J. Weston in the 134-pound bracket.
Aiden Deal (154), Enrique Rebolledo (172) and Talon Bradshaw (184) placed runner-up with nine more EBMS wrestlers finishing third (seven) or fourth (two).
Liberty placed fourth (10 points), led by runner-up finishers Hunter Powell (100), Parker Winters (115), Ely Ledford (140) and third-place grapplers Jameson Toner (108), Brody Suttles (172) and Matthew Lehn (184).
Walter Johnson (sixth, six points) and Heritage (seventh, four) rounded out the team standings.
The Yellow Jackets were represented by 197-pound champion Josue Lopez and 162-pound runner-up Pablo Perez.
Oliver Pascual (252) finished runner-up for the Eagles with Paxton Brown (78) and Bryson Seagle (122) placing third.
H.S. WRESTLING
Vicente Perez wins at NWC Tournament
Freedom’s Fredy Vicente Perez was victorious in the 220-pound weight class at the rescheduled Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament late Wednesday, hosted by Ashe County.
Vicente Perez earned a 13-8 decision win over Hibriten’s Elijah Amaya Perez in the championship bout to follow up a quarterfinal bye and a semifinal pin victory.
Teammates Jeulenea Khang (106) and Kalvin Khang (145) finished second in the tournament after dropping their first-place matches.
East Burke wins twice at host quad
In a late addition to the schedule, the Cavaliers won two out of three at a home nonconference quad-match late Thursday, beating Draughn 54-6 and the North Carolina School for the Deaf 54-6 but falling to Mitchell 42-28.
Draughn additionally fell to Mitchell 78-6 and to NCSD 24-12, and NCSD lost to Mitchell 72-6.
For the Cavaliers (4-9), Grayson Phillips (126), Zachary Ward (132), Connor Mobley (138), Caleb Johnson-White (145), Ryan Pierce (195) and Ze Yang (220) won three times) and Jackson Spencer (152), Jeremy McNabb (160) and Greyson Ragle (285) won twice.
The Wildcats (1-15) got three wins from Hampton Blackwell (170) and one from Mason Beck (132).
And the Bears got three wins from Tie Barnes (113) and one victory apiece from Saw Taw (126), Veatriz Candelario Mendoza (152) and Jacob Cooper (285).
Patton wins once in MF7 quad
The Panthers (11-17, 3-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) defeated East Rutherford 54-12 and lost to Hendersonville 45-27 and to R-S Central 57-24 in a host league quad late Wednesday, another late addition to the schedule.
Patton got three wins from Dilan Patton (160) and Danny Marshall (182); two wins from Luke Parker (113), Sawyer James (126/132), Eliseo Ramirez (170), Kamden Stephens (195) and Jeffery Rivas (285); and one win apiece from Chancelor Kessler (145) and Boston Carswell (220).
H.S. BASKETBALL
Winter weather impacts schedule again
Anticipated winter weather again shuffled the local prep hoops slate Friday with all three games — Draughn versus Madison, East Burke versus Newton-Conover and Patton at East Rutherford — pushed due to the forecast. Freedom at Ashe County on Saturday also was postponed
The Draughn contests have been rescheduled for Feb. 5 with a 1 p.m. JV girls start. Freedom’s games will be held Monday with a three-game slate (no JV girls). Makeup dates for East Burke and Patton have not yet been determined.
