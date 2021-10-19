LOCAL ROUNDUP: Three county golfers advance to 1A/2A states

SALISBURY — Patton’s Allie Witherspoon and Katie Riebel, and Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge advanced to the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships courtesy of strong performances in Monday’s 1A/2A West Regional, held at the Country Club of Salisbury.

Witherspoon was the county’s top finisher at the regional, placing fifth overall after shooting a seven-over 78, just five strokes back of the leader. She made par on 11 holes and bogeyed the other seven.

Riebel finished 13th overall with an 18-over 89. She posted seven pars, six bogeys and five double-bogeys. And Hodge was 22nd overall with a 28-over 99, shooting four pars, five bogeys and nine double-bogeys.

All three advance to the 1A/2A state championships from Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.

Patton’s Kailey Buchanan finished 27th overall with a 33-over 104, falling one stroke short of qualifying for states. The Lady Panthers also finished one spot and four strokes short of advancing to the state championships as a team.

Draughn’s Gigi Smith was 37th overall with a 43-over 114.

