LOCAL ROUNDUP: Three HS basketball games held Saturday

A trio of Burke County high school basketball games postponed from Friday were played late Saturday.

After the entirety of the week's county high school and middle school games were pushed due to snow and lingering icy conditions, Draughn, Freedom and Patton each hit the court late Saturday afternoon, pending no further weather issues.

Draughn — whose boys were playing for the first time since Dec. 30 — hosted Avery County at 1 p.m. in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action. Freedom played at home against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga at 1 p.m. And Patton visited Polk County at 2 p.m. in a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference contest that already had been delayed to Saturday before the wintry weather arrived.

Some other basketball makeup dates have been added to the calendar, as well. Both Draughn teams are scheduled to visit South Caldwell on Wednesday, host Owen on Feb. 2 and host Mountain Heritage on Feb. 11. The Wildcat boys also are slated to visit Madison on Feb. 5 and visit Rosman on Feb. 9.

Both East Burke teams will host Bunker Hill on Feb. 7 and visit Maiden on Feb. 12. The EB boys will host West Caldwell on Monday. The Lady Cavaliers will host Lincolnton on Wednesday and visit West Lincoln on Feb. 3.