LOCAL ROUNDUP: TR wrestling beats East McDowell 60-36

The Table Rock wrestling team grabbed a Foothills Athetic Conference victory on Tuesday, outdueling East McDowell 60-36 at home in Morganton.

The Falcons (6-4 FAC) got pins from Christian Lawhon, Lucas McGee, Brennan Meise and Trent Yang. Ally Sasser and Andrea Cisneros won by decision.

Additional victories by forfeit came from Ethan Yanhg, Yaleen Khang, Hunter Powell, Nevens Thao and Matthew Howard.

Walter Johnson falls to West McDowell

The Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC) lost to the first-place Spartans in league action Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walter Johnson 55, West McDowell 29

The Yellow Jackets (9-2 FAC) maintained their grip on second place in the conference standings with a comfortable win Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Jewelz Pearson led WJ with 22 points. Cooper Price also was in double figures with 10 points.

Julius Dominguez added nine more points for the visitors in the win.

East McDowell 52, Table Rock 23

The Falcons (6-4 FAC) fell to the undefeated, league-leading Trojans on the road Tuesday in Marion.

Noah Francis led TRMS with six points and Jaiveon Belin supplied five more.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West McDowell 46, Walter Johnson 7

The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-7 FAC) couldn’t keep up with the first-place Lady Spartans in conference play Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Allison Portillo (five points) and Paris Conley (two) scored for WJMS.

Table Rock loses to East McDowell

The Lady Falcons (0-10 FAC) were denied their first win in Tuesday’s league game on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

H.S. WRESTLING

East Burke wins once at Bandys quad

The Cavaliers secured one win at Tuesday’s quad-match in Catawba, beating Lincoln Charter 51-30 but losing to Statesville 48-33 and to the host Trojans 57-12.

Versus Lincoln Charter, Brody Burns (220) won by pin and Jackson Spencer (152) earned a 9-4 decision victory. Eastyn Huffman (106), Cody Bryant (113), Hue Xiong (120), Grayson Phillips (126), Zachary Ward (132), Zeke Pierce (195) and Joshua Hess (285) won by forfeit.

Against the Greyhounds, EB got pins from Xiong (120), Ward (132), Spencer (152) and Pierce (195). Bryant (113) won by 7-5 decision. Phillips (126) was victorious in a forfeit.

And versus Bandys, Bryant (113) and Patrick Hernandez (220) won on pins.

Draughn swept at West Wilkes tri-match

The Wildcats were swept at Tuesday’s tri-match in Miller’s Creek, falling to Wilkes Central 54-24, to Mount Airy 78-6 and to the host Blackhawks 77-4.

Versus the Eagles, Draughn won on pins by Gaston Garrison (113), Andres Garcia Lopez (120) and Landon Clark (138). Mason Beck (132) won on a forfeit.

Against the Granite Bears, Hampton Blackwell (170) won on a pin.

And versus West Wilkes, Garrison (113) won a 9-1 major decision.