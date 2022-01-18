LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wintry weather greatly impacts Burke sports schedule

Continuing a recent trend — just for a different reason — this week's local high school basketball schedule has been greatly altered.

The wintry weather the area received over the weekend has postponed all Burke County high school and middle school sports scheduled first for Tuesday, which was a teacher workday, and for Wednesday as Burke County Public Schools policy means games can't be played when school is out or in remote status.

For the Tuesday hoops slate, Draughn's Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference home games versus Owen first was postponed to Wednesday and now has no new reschedule date. East Burke's home Catawba Valley 2A Conference games against West Caldwell have been moved to Jan. 24 with a 4:30 p.m. start time for JV girls, followed by JV boys and varsity boys. Freedom's Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contests at Ashe County have been moved to Jan. 29, a Saturday, with a 1 p.m. start to the full four-game slate. And Patton's Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meetings at Hendersonville first were delayed until Wednesday but now have no announced makeup date.