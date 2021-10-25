LOCAL ROUNDUP: Witherspoon top local golfer on 1st day at 1A/2A states

SOUTHERN PINES — Patton’s Allie Witherspoon led a trio of Burke County girls golfers on the first day of the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships on Monday.

With results all but finalized for the first day of action at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, Witherspoon, a junior was tied for 15th overall after shooting a 16-over 87. Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge was tied for 26th after finishing at 23-over 94, and Katie Riebel, Witherspoon’s Lady Panthers teammate, was tied for 34th with a 26-over 97.

Witherspoon made par on five holes, all on the back nine and including four out of five between holes 10 and 14. She bogeyed 10 holes and shot double-bogey or higher on the remaining three.

Hodge parred the first, eighth and 12th holes. She bogeyed seven other holes and shot double-bogey or worse on the other eight, including a rough patch on five straight to end the back nine.

Riebel bookended the front nine with par holes and made par four more times on the back nine, including three straight from 11-13. She also had four bogeys and eight double-bogeys or higher.