Lyerly returns to Freedom for ‘dream’ AD job

“As crazy as COVID was and having to organize and put everything together as athletic director there, it really helped and prepared me for this next role and everything that comes with it,” Lyerly said. “Building relationships with the community, I think, is the most important factor when you’re in this role. And it’s also student services, making sure your athletes are taken care of and have a chance to be successful.”

Lyerly originally is from Newton, graduating from Newton-Conover High in 2006 after playing both basketball and football. He also played both of those sports at Mars Hill, including on the hardwood for Hall of Fame coach Terry Rogers, half of the namesake of the Freedom gym after he coached there for many years at a state-championship level.

“I’m a transplant, as they would say. I’m not a Freedom grad, but I understand the culture,” Lyerly said. “I played for Terry Rogers, who was my college coach and obviously (Casey) Rogers’ father. I had that lineage there, and my father-in-law Max Bristol was big in the community and played at Freedom and was a local pastor at New Hope in Christ Baptist Church. I have to give my credit to those folks and my wife and three boys and my family for being such a great support system for me and supporting me in this role and transition.”