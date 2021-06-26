Lyerly returns to Freedom for ‘dream’ AD job

Antonio Lyerly’s time away from Freedom High School was short.
Now, he’s back and in the top sports administrative role for the Patriots as late Thursday he was named the school’s new athletic director after previously serving as a P.E. teacher and assistant coach in girls basketball and football for the school from 2017-20.
After spending one year as AD and assistant principal at Walter Johnson Middle School, Lyerly will fill those same roles, overseeing buses and discipline as an AP and becoming Freedom’s fourth athletic director in as many years after now-principal Casey Rogers gave up his longtime role after 2018-19, now-Draughn AD Brandon Wykle filled the spot in 2019-20 and Jordan White served in the position this past school year.
“I’m super-excited. It’s my dream job,” Lyerly said. “I’ve always imagined myself in that role. Just being there and being a part of the family and everything that comes with it, I’m very excited to get it started and work with (FHS principal Casey) Rogers and (assistant AD Rob) Scott. They’ve been instrumental over the last several years of making this thing run. I just want to do a good job in the role.”
Lyerly’s lone year at Walter Johnson was an unusual one, as the pandemic forced middle schools to shorten and rearrange their athletic calendars just as at the high school level. He feels like that experience will help him as he jumps to the high school level.
“As crazy as COVID was and having to organize and put everything together as athletic director there, it really helped and prepared me for this next role and everything that comes with it,” Lyerly said. “Building relationships with the community, I think, is the most important factor when you’re in this role. And it’s also student services, making sure your athletes are taken care of and have a chance to be successful.”
Lyerly originally is from Newton, graduating from Newton-Conover High in 2006 after playing both basketball and football. He also played both of those sports at Mars Hill, including on the hardwood for Hall of Fame coach Terry Rogers, half of the namesake of the Freedom gym after he coached there for many years at a state-championship level.
“I’m a transplant, as they would say. I’m not a Freedom grad, but I understand the culture,” Lyerly said. “I played for Terry Rogers, who was my college coach and obviously (Casey) Rogers’ father. I had that lineage there, and my father-in-law Max Bristol was big in the community and played at Freedom and was a local pastor at New Hope in Christ Baptist Church. I have to give my credit to those folks and my wife and three boys and my family for being such a great support system for me and supporting me in this role and transition.”
Prior to his time at Freedom, Lyerly was the head boys basketball coach at West Caldwell High for two years. In his last season in Gamewell, Lyerly’s squad was a co-conference champion and advanced a couple rounds through the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. But while coaching is in his blood, Lyerly doesn’t expect to be back on staff at FHS unless something changing, sticking to his administrative duties.
“I’ll stick to the AD side of things unless something changes,” Lyerly said. “Once you go into the administrator role, they kind of want you to stay away from coaching things, which I’m absolutely fine with. We’ve got good coaches, obviously. We’ve got stability and coaches who have coached 10-plus years. It really makes my job easy as far as communicating and getting stuff out. They do a wonderful job.”
Lyerly’s new appointment officially was approved at Thursday’s Burke County Board of Education meeting. Lyerly thanked the board, superintendent Mike Swan and Felicia Simmons, the director of secondary education, for their support. Swan and Simmons are former FHS principals.
