M.S. ROUNDUP: Falcons sweep Jackets in volleyball

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team won its second match of the season versus a fellow Morganton squad, topping Walter Johnson at home Thursday in Foothills Athletic Conference action, 25-8, 25-4, 25-11.
The Lady Falcons (2-3 FAC) were led statistically in the victory by Emma Buchanan (seven aces), Cynica Caldwell (five aces, four kills), Ava Cooke (five aces, two kills), Macie Digh (two aces, three kills), KeMora Kanipe (four aces), Maggie-Claire Thompson (three aces) and Maddie Grady (two kills).
For the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC), Kaidence Carter and Allison Portillo-Zavala led the way at the service line.
Heritage 3, W. McDowell 0
In their first match in a week, the Lady Eagles (4-1 FAC) bounced back from their only loss by defeating the visiting Spartans in straight sets on Thursday, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
Heritage’s winning effort was paced by the serves of Kristyn Cozort, Macy Auton, Bailey Mozeley, Peyton Brewer, Ella Anthony and Ava Aldridge as well as the offensive play around the net of Auton, Mozeley and Anthony and the passing of Aldridge and Ashlyn Heavner.
BOYS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 4, Table Rock 2
The host Yellow Jackets (4-1 FAC) also rebounded from their first loss, surviving a stuff challenge from the underdog Falcons on Thursday.
Gary Roblero led WJ with three goals. TR (0-5-1 FAC) collected its goals from Kaden Michaels, assisted by Falcons captain Noah Semple, as well as on an Eli Cole penalty kick set up by Semple drawing a foul in the box.
East Burke 2, E. McDowell 1
The Raiders (2-4 FAC) finished the first half of league play with a win Thursday in Icard as Nicholas Chang and Mathew Haskins scored a goal apiece.
W. McDowell 4, Heritage 1
The Eagles (2-3-1 FAC) fell Thursday in Marion against the Spartans, who are tied for second place in the league. Andreas Garcia Lopez scored the lone goal for Heritage.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 6, Table Rock 2
The Lady Yellow Jackets (5-0 FAC) escaped an early 1-0 deficit to win big on Thursday at home. Maida Ramirez Tomas supplied four goals, and Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre and Karina Chilel Martin added a goal apiece.
Melina Bernabe, Gianny Regino, Drew Rogers and goalkeeper Nancy Raymundo were also key performers in the win, WJ coach Wendy Kimbrell said. TR (3-3 FAC) got both its goals by Carlie Harris.
WJ hosts West McDowell on Monday in a game involving the first- and second-place teams in the league.
W. McDowell 2, Heritage 1
The Lady Eagles (2-3-1 FAC) barely missed on a chance to claw within a half-game of second place in the conference as they dropped Thursday’s road matchup. Marissa Williams netted Heritage’s only goal.
E. McDowell 1, East Burke 0
The Lady Raiders (0-6 FAC) lost by a single goal Thursday at home in one of their most competitive matches over the first half of the league season.
