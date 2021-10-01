M.S. ROUNDUP: Falcons sweep Jackets in volleyball

The Table Rock Middle volleyball team won its second match of the season versus a fellow Morganton squad, topping Walter Johnson at home Thursday in Foothills Athletic Conference action, 25-8, 25-4, 25-11.

The Lady Falcons (2-3 FAC) were led statistically in the victory by Emma Buchanan (seven aces), Cynica Caldwell (five aces, four kills), Ava Cooke (five aces, two kills), Macie Digh (two aces, three kills), KeMora Kanipe (four aces), Maggie-Claire Thompson (three aces) and Maddie Grady (two kills).

For the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC), Kaidence Carter and Allison Portillo-Zavala led the way at the service line.

Heritage 3, W. McDowell 0

In their first match in a week, the Lady Eagles (4-1 FAC) bounced back from their only loss by defeating the visiting Spartans in straight sets on Thursday, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.

Heritage’s winning effort was paced by the serves of Kristyn Cozort, Macy Auton, Bailey Mozeley, Peyton Brewer, Ella Anthony and Ava Aldridge as well as the offensive play around the net of Auton, Mozeley and Anthony and the passing of Aldridge and Ashlyn Heavner.

BOYS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 4, Table Rock 2