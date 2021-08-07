 Skip to main content
Mace ties for 10th at Hope Valley Junior, records final-round ace
Local golf brief

DURHAM — Rising East Burke High senior Sam Mace turned in a solid finish for the third straight week and highlighted his final-round effort Thursday at the Carolinas Golf Association’s fourth annual Hope Valley Junior Invitational at Hope Valley Country Club with a hole-in-one on the 161-yard par 3 14th hole.

Sam Mace mug - web ONLY

Mace

It was the second ace of Mace’s career. He also birdied Nos. 4 and 14 to shoot a 1-under 69, which left him at 4-over for the 54-hole event, five strokes off the winning pace in a tie for 10th place.

Andrew Gregory of Inman, S.C., (1-under) was the lone golfer to break par all week and topped the 69-player boys tournament field, while Kate Barber of Savannah, Ga., claimed a one-shot win in the girls portion.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

