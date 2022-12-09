Mark Duncan resigns from Patton post

Mark Duncan has resigned as Patton High School’s head football coach, Burke County Public Schools announced Friday afternoon.

Duncan guided the Panthers for three seasons, beginning with the COVID-19 delayed and abbreviated spring 2021 campaign. He posted a 4-22 overall record, including a 2-16 mark in the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Mountain Foothills 7 2A conferences, going 1-6 in the spring of 2021, 2-7 the 2021 fall season and 1-9 this year.

“I would like to thank Coach Duncan for his hard work and dedication to the student-athletes over the last three years, not only in football, but also in the weight room,” said PHS athletic director Jeff Williams.

Patton principal Dillon Sain added: “We want to thank Coach Duncan for his time and dedication to Patton football over the past three years. Coach Duncan led our program through COVID-19 and into a new athletic conference. We appreciate his service to our athletic programs and student-athletes.”

Sain said the search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.

Before joining the Panthers for his first head coaching opportunity following 18 years as an assistant coach, Duncan served as the defensive coordinator at Freedom from 2017-19, when his units held 10 opponents to fewer than 10 points, including four shutouts. Under Duncan, Freedom also led the county in total yards allowed and points allowed each of his last two years there after allowing the fewest passing yards in the county in his first year.

Duncan graduated from North Stokes High School in 1993 and from Chowan University in 2002, playing football at both levels. He began his football coaching career in ’02 and, before Freedom, he both coached and served as weight trainer at Burns, Richmond County, Crest and Polk County.

At both Richmond County (2008; 4A) and Crest (2013; 3A), Duncan’s teams played in NCHSAA state championship games. Duncan coached all positions on defense in the past and was defensive coordinator at Crest (2012-13) and Polk County (2014-16).

Duncan, who declined to give a statement on his departure, was PHS’ seventh full-time head coach in the sport since the varsity program's birth in 2008. None of the seven coaches has stayed longer than four seasons.