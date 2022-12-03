Mason’s 5 TDs power Mount Airy past Draughn 35-6 in 1A West championship

MOUNT AIRY — Junior running back Tyler Mason scored his 42nd, 43rd, 44th, 45th and 46th rushing touchdowns of the season as the Mount Airy football team powered past Draughn 35-6 in Friday’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional championship game.

The No. 4 seed Granite Bears (14-1) advanced to next Saturday’s 1A state title game in Raleigh versus East champion and No. 1 seed Tarboro (13-1) while the No. 6 seed Wildcats (13-2) saw the best season in program history come to a close.

Draughn topped the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference for the school’s first league championship in football, tallied the most wins in a single season while advancing through the most postseason rounds in Burke County history, and became the first county squad to ever compete in the month of December.

“It was a fun ride,” said DHS coach Chris Powell. “I just told this group of seniors, we always tell kids to leave something better than you found it. If you go to a school, you leave the locker room better than you found it. You take care of the classroom and everything. And I can definitely say that this group of seniors is leaving the program a lot better than they found it.

“Four years ago, they bought in. And we told them if they bought in, they would have a chance to play for a championship. And they did. They won a conference championship for the first time in school history and they had a chance to go play for state. I love this group of guys, I love this school and I love this community. It’s a tough to swallow any time you lose one, and to be this close, but hopefully for those guys coming back, it puts a fire in their belly to be able to get back here next year and maybe even to state next year.

The Wildcats just didn’t have an answer for Mason on Friday night.

Draughn opened the game with a 58-yard Nigel Dula run on the first play from scrimmage but quickly stalled from there, failing to convert on fourth-and-11 from the Mount Airy 16-yard line. Two plays later, Mason was off and running for an 83-yard score.

After a DHS three-and-out, Granite Bears fullback Caleb Reid gained 33 yards on four carries before Mason finished off the possession with a 17-yard TD run for a 14-0 advantage less than 6 minutes into the game.

Draughn failed to convert another fourth down on its next drive, but forced a fumble at its own 34-yard line on the ensuing Mount Airy series. But Eli Tillery’s first-down pass was intercepted at the Draughn 47, and, 11 plays later, Mason cashed in from 13 yards away for his third score and a 21-0 lead midway through the second frame.

The Wildcats stumbled for a third time on fourth down on their next drive and, after a Will Price interception at their own 3-yard line, saw their next possession cut short by the end of the half. DHS forced the first Mount Airy punt out of the intermission, but had to do the same from midfield five plays later and watched Mason sprint for an 86-yard TD and a 28-0 lead two snaps after that.

After the visitors saw a fourth-and-goal pass fall incomplete for their fourth misfire on that down of the game, the Granite Bears marched 80 yards in nine plays, capped by a 16-yard Mason touchdown run for the 35-0 lead.

Draughn finally broke through on the next possession, its last of the game, when a 24-yard TD pass from Tillery to Dula got the visitors on the board at the end of another nine-play, 80-yard drive.

The Wildcats were outgained 484-221 in offensive yardage, including 470-140 on the ground, as Mason carried 18 times for 292 yards and the quintet of TDs. Quarterback Ian Gallimore ran seven times for 71 yards, Reid amassed 56 yards on 12 attempts and Taeshon Martin racked up 54 yards on two late runs.

The Mount Airy win means Burke County still will be represented in the 1A title matchup as the Granite Bears are coached by local native J.K. Adkins, who played at Freedom and was the first coach of the Patton program.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Adkins said. “I’m so happy for Mount Airy and our program. Our kids have done a lot of work to get to this point. I’m so happy for our coaches. We have 14 guys on staff who are tremendous. It’s a great feeling to represent them.

“Being from Burke County and growing up there, I’ve gotten a ton of texts and phone calls from people I haven’t talked to in a long time just wishing us luck. I learned a lot of lessons there as a player and a coach. So, that’s a pretty cool deal.”

Draughn, which ran 36 plays to Mount Airy’s 48 and fell shy in first downs by a 19-9 margin, was paced by Dula, who ran 14 times for 137 yards and reeled in three passes for 55 yards and the late score. Eli Tillery completed 4 of 15 passes for 81 yards with the other completion being a 26-yarder to Zach Pinkerton.

Defensively, the Wildcats were led by Thomas Lambert’s nine tackles. Luke Rector made seven stops, including two for loss. Hampton Blackwell (five tackles) and Eli Pritchard (four) had one tackle in the backfield apiece. Price and Connor Pinkerton made four tackles and a pass breakup apiece and Kelton Mitchell and Donnell Wilkins both made three stops. Trevor Houston and Will Seagle registered two tackles apiece.

Among the notable players coming back for Draughn next year are rising seniors Dula, Tillery, wide receiver Connor Pinkerton, running back Justice Cunningham, cornerback Shaydon Pino, defensive end Mitchell, linebacker Blackwell, linemen Seagle, Jesus Becerra and Tristan Hines and kicker Rudy Mendoza, as well as junior tight end Jacob Mull.

“Next year doesn’t start in January, February, March, April, May or June,” Powell said. “Next year starts in about a week. We’re going to let the guys rest up and let their bodies heal up this week, then we’re going to get back in the weight room and keep up.

“But we’re excited. We bring back a good nucleus. You lose a lot with this (senior) class, though. We have to find some things, especially defensively and up front. But we’ll get to work soon. But I’m dang sure going to miss this group of seniors.”