MCDOWELL CHRISTMAS ROUNDUP: EB boys earn 1st win, top Patton 50-37

MARION — Christmas came a few days late for the East Burke boys basketball team, which finally earned its first win of the season to open the McDowell Christmas Invitational.

The Cavaliers jumped to an early lead and held on to beat county rival Patton, advancing to Thursday’s championship game against the host Titans while the Panthers slipped into the third-place game against Avery County after MHS upset the Vikings 61-58 on Wednesday.

It marked EB’s first win over PHS since the 2016-17 season.

The Cavaliers dominated the Panthers in the first half, leading 28-14 at the halftime break.

Patton commenced a comeback to be within four points of East Burke’s lead after three quarters.

When the dust settled, the Cavaliers hung on for a 13-point victory to end their skid and give assistant coach Tommy Blanton a victory with head coach Jerome Ramsey out with an illness.

The biggest scoring output for East Burke (1-7) came in the second quarter as EB outpaced Patton (4-6) by a 17-4 margin with Ian Cox scoring seven of those points and Sylas Coleman (two) and Jacob Dellinger both knocking down 3-pointers.

The Panthers took the third quarter 19-9, led by seven points from Brady Chamberlain and Randan Clarke and Haidyn Hartman scoring key baskets.

Two fourth-quarter baskets by Dellinger sealed the win for the Cavaliers with Barger Shook and Caleb Hudson also getting in on the scoring.

Cox led EB with 15 points followed by Dellinger (10), Shook (nine), Coleman (nine), Hudson (five) and Hollan Cline (two).

Clarke led Patton with 12 points, followed by Chamberlain (nine) and Jake Perry (eight).

GIRLS

East Burke 61, Patton 12

The Lady Cavaliers (7-1) spread out their scoring among 10 players in Wednesday’s tournament win over the county rival Lady Panthers (0-11) in Marion.

Braelyn Stilwell reached double figures for EB with 12 points, topped by six third-quarter points.

Kassie Turner and Kara Brinkley both scored nine points with Maci McNeil and Anna Coble adding six apiece.

The Lady Cavaliers’ scoresheet also included Aubree Grigg (five points), Kamiah Lawing (four), Addy Fortenberry (four), Hermione Garro (four) and Taylor Bostain (two).

Bailey Dooley led the Lady Panthers with six points off a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers.

The win moved EB into Thursday’s championship contest against the host Lady Titans, who defeated Avery County 42-25 on Wednesday to set up the following day’s third-place game between Patton and the Lady Vikings.