MCDOWELL CHRISTMAS ROUNDUP: EB girls defeat host Lady Titans, claim championship

MARION — The East Burke girls basketball team showed true grit — as described by Lady Cavaliers head coach Crystal Bartlett — after being down early to home-standing McDowell before rallying to go up double-digits and then holding on to a 53-52 win in the championship game of the McDowell Christmas Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

“It was a hard-fought battle. Our girls hung tough and didn’t quit,” said Bartlett.

With 3 seconds left and a 49-all score, Lady Cavaliers sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell was ready to inbound in front of the McDowell bench. A technical foul was called for a Lady Titans player reaching in as Stilwell attempted the inbound pass.

Stilwell made both free throws and the Lady Cavaliers (8-1) gained possession. Aubree Grigg then was fouled and sent to the stripe with 0.8 seconds left, making both free throws for a four-point lead.

McDowell sophomore Kensley Stewart then made an inconsequential half-court, buzzer-beating shot to end the game.

In the last period of play, McDowell outscored East Burke 21-9 after the Lady Cavaliers held a 44-31 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Titans scored the first 10 points of the game before the Lady Cavaliers came alive to trail by one point, 14-13, at the end of the first quarter after Stilwell scored seven points.

East Burke gained its first lead, 18-17, off of one of Kassie Turner’s four 3-pointers and Stilwell added eight more points to build a 32-20 halftime lead.

Grigg scored two key third-quarter baskets to boost the Lady Cavaliers’ lead with McDowell’s Peyton McPeters knocking down two 3-pointers in a tight 12-11 period in favor of EB.

Stilwell led the Lady Cavaliers with 19 points, including making all 11 of her free throw attempts, and Turner also scored in double figures with 14 points.

Taylor Bostain also was a major contributor, grabbing seven rebounds to go along with her five points.

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

McDowell 57, East Burke 40

The Titans blew open a tight title matchup on Thursday evening in Marion with a 19-8 fourth quarter, led by 12 of Rylan Parkins’ game-high 26 total points.

The opening quarter finished with a 13-all tie and the Cavaliers trailed 22-21 at the halftime break and 38-32 after three quarters before McDowell put a lock on the win.

Ian Cox led East Burke (1-8) with nine points, including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to end the Titans' hot streak.

Caleb Hudson (seven points), Jacob Dellinger (six) and Sylas Coleman (six) were other key Cavalier scorers as Barger Shook (seven rebounds) and Zack Crawford (five) led on the boards.

BOYS THIRD-PLACE

Patton 73, Avery County 68 (2OT)

The Panthers (5-6) escaped Marion on Thursday afternoon with a win in the tournament’s third-place game after going to double overtime with the Vikings.

Patton held a 42-38 lead after three quarters before Avery County led the fourth quarter 15-11 to force an extra period.

Two Jake Perry baskets in the first overtime kept Patton at pace with Randan Clarke scoring a basket and Brady Chamberlain adding two free throws.

A Kaden Bostian 3-pointer in the second overtime seemed to set the tone with Perry and Chamberlain also scoring in the last bonus period of play.

Clarke led the Panthers with 21 points and four rebounds with Perry (15), Bostian (13) and Chamberlain (10) also scoring in double figures.

Chandler Rutherford also was a key figure for Patton, pulling down five rebounds and adding a blocked shot to go with his seven total points.

GIRLS THIRD-PLACE

Avery County 77, Patton 22

The winless woes continued for the Lady Panthers (0-12) in the third-place game of the tournament on Thursday afternoon in Marion.

Savanna Pinkerton led Patton with six points off a pair of 3-pointers with Lindsey Devine (five), Christina Skelly (four), Faith Webb (three), Karson Pinkerton (two) and Allie Witherspoon (two) completing the Lady Panthers' scoring.