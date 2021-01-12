McGee late 3s lift Lady Patriots in back-and-forth battle with Hickory

“I think we drew five charges tonight. Things might be a little helter skelter, but we’ll step in and take a hit. I was super proud of that. And for Stevee to have the confidence to step up and take those shots and then make them both, just huge.”

“I try to warm up game speed, and when we get to the game, my coaches always tell me just shoot like you do in practice and that’s all I did,” said McGee, one of four FHS players in double figures with 10 points plus six rebounds plus one of three players to draw a charge.

“Hickory’s always one of the toughest teams we play because they’re so aggressive. I think this win can give us a lot of confidence.”

After some early fullcourt pressure defense rattled Freedom as it fell down 16-4, two Rhone 3s in the final 15 seconds of the opening period changed the complexion and made it 16-12 Hickory.

A 6-0 scoring run to end the first period swelled to 23-2 as Freedom took a 27-18 lead in the second period that grew to 42-26 with 5:30 left in the third. But Hickory responded with a 25-5 run at that point, setting up the late drama.