McGuire leads round of Draughn coaching changes

VALDESE — Drew McGuire’s promotion to head boys basketball coach leads a swath of Draughn High School coaching changes announced by Burke County Public Schools on Wednesday.

McGuire is a 2011 graduate of and former player for Draughn and has spent the past three seasons serving as a varsity assistant and guiding the Wildcats’ JV program under Yates Jensen, who has retired from both teaching and being the head basketball coach.

McGuire inherits a team that won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference regular-season and tournament titles last winter and hosted a first-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff game.

“I’m blessed and excited for this opportunity to take the head coach position at Draughn,” McGuire said. “I have high hopes for the season after the success we experienced last season. We lost a ton with the seniors who graduated last year, but we are also returning some very key players (including) Zaydin Pritchard as conference tournament MVP, Eli Tillery (as) conference defensive player of the year, Luke Rector who led the conference in rebounding and double-doubles, and Eli Pritchard, our sixth man from last year.

“If we can fight the complacent attitude that we will automatically be successful because of what we did last season and instead have a blue-collar attitude and work for everything we get, I believe we will be successful.”

Jensen said he endorsed McGuire as soon as he stepped down from his coaching post.

“That was the guy I said needs to get it,” said Jensen, who described McGuire as a “Draughn guy” who has a good rapport with the students.

Though now retired, Jensen, who also serves as the mayor of Rutherford College, said he may maintain a role as an assistant coach for the DHS baseball team, for which his sons Trey and Tate play.

Tyler Martin will take over the JV head coaching position.

Along with McGuire’s promotion, former Draughn soccer player Shawn Street has been named the head varsity coach for both the boys and girls teams in that sport. Street previously served as an assistant coach for the school over the past few seasons.

He takes the reins from Fallon Peters on the boys side and Jamie Ward on the girls side.

Additionally, David Harmon has been named head coach for the Wildcats’ boys and girls swimming teams, replacing Peters. In girls tennis, Kelsey Houser — who also will be the new JV girls basketball head coach — will take over the head coaching post formerly held by Chris Cozort. And Heather Bost is DHS’ new cheerleading coach, taking over for Haley Proffitt.

Jonathan Winkler was named football defensive coordinator and track and field assistant coach, and Leah Kendall-Lail was named an assistant for the varsity and JV volleyball teams.